Heating the bathroom in winter with economical alternatives

Let’s see how to heat the bathroom during the winter and make up for that unpleasant feeling of cold with economic alternatives

Have the hot bath in winter it is a mandatory condition to increase one’s level of well-being. Especially when you get up early in the morning, get into a cold environment can be uncomfortable and put you in a bad mood.

The radiator sometimes it is unable to satisfy the heat needs of a particular room like the bath. The stoves oi fan heaters if used often, they can lead to serious leavening of the energy bills. In the light of the last price increases it’s not really good.

How to heat the bathroom without using electronic tools

As a result, it is good to find some valid alternatives (click here to find out which ones are useful for making the whole house warmer), which match both convenience that reliability. To achieve the goal, however, it is necessary to consider some parameters such asthermal insulation of the environment and the bathroom size same.

THE fan heaters at the time of purchase they seem the best solution since they do not involve who knows what expense. The problem is in the long run. Prolonged use has very important effects on consumption and consequently on the surcharges on the invoice.

Surely 800W electric radiator is more suitable. To heat a bathroom of about 15-18 square meters considering an average cost in the bill of 0.22 euros / kWh, about 0.20 euros per hour would be consumed. The chronothermostat that allows you to adjust the switching on and off according to the preferred time slot is a further point in favor, which is synonymous with savings.

Another option, also very useful for solving the problem of space, is the infrared radiant panel. Taking into consideration the same surface as shown in the previous example, a 400W panel.

In this case it is the savings would be greater and at the same time also the perception of heat it would be almost instantaneous. In fact, infrared rays do not heat the air, but directly the bodies on which they are placed.

The range of possibilities is quite substantial. There is still some time to adjust before the real comes winter cold. Hence, it is good to slice.