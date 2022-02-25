Heating up motors! Lele Pons announced a new collaboration and these are the candidates

UNITED STATES – Infleuncer and content creator are just two things that could be said about Lele Pons. There is no doubt about this and, despite the fact that the Venezuelan celebrity affirms herself as such, there is little fear that she shows to try new things. A daring that seems very typical of her personality and that has taken her further than, perhaps, many would have considered at the time.

Such would be the case of his passage through the world of fashion or the music industry, where he has had great success without a doubt. In fact, it would only be enough to remember the enormous result that she gave “Se te nota”, whose musical theme she sang with her current boyfriend, Guaynaa. Even for many it was really surprising to see the Venezuelan singing with black Eyed Peas in 2021, being the first in her country to achieve such a feat.

Is Lele Pons shaping up as a musical artist?

On several occasions (and despite the fact that it is not considered as such), Lele Pons has clarified that she does not want to be a singer committed to the market and the industry. For her, what really pleases her is being a creator of humorous content, which is why she initially became very famous. However, a new publication has made many believe that this may be changing.

It turns out that through a series of InstaStories, the Caribbean celebrity has announced that he is working in the studio for a new musical collaboration. This time she will be from Mexico and, as a game, she has released a long list of possible artists with whom she will sing for her next number. A fact that has generated a lot of emotion and expectations about it.

The names that Lele Pons has pointed out in networks are: Thalía, Sofía Reyes, Eva LunaEmilia, Lola Indigo, Greeicynatti, Rita prays, CazuCami, Karol Evilla, Becky GAitana, Tokischa, Mon LaferteEllen Rose and Kimberly Loaiza. However, it seems that fans and followers are betting that she will be the most beautiful because she is working hard to attract attention in her musical career, in addition to being a great friend of Pons.