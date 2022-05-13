Heavenly atmosphere: the hidden villa of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

After going through a breakup in 2017 and finding each other less than a year later, actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry are living a real romance. Happier than ever, they became parents of a little Daisy in August 2020. If they share a few moments of life with their followers, the couple maintains their intimacy. At the beginning of their relationship, they settled in a villa hidden from outside view in the celebrity district of Beverly Hills.

Nestled in the heights of Coldwater Canyon, the house offers a heavily vegetated terrain which makes it an ideal place to enjoy the Californian sun. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and “I Kissed A Girl” singer preferred to move to the residential area of ​​Montecito, which they find quieter to raise their daughter. They thus become the neighbors of Ariana Grande.

Bright interior and arty decoration

Living in Los Angeles, it is essential to take advantage of natural light to flood the interior of your home. A skylight thus illuminates the entrance hall furnished with a round sofa, which is generally found in hotel lobbies. The bay windows of the main living room as well as those of the more intimate second open onto the magnificent garden. Among the five bedrooms and their six bathrooms, the master suite has its own terrace. Finally, and to make the most of the outdoors all year round, a loggia – closed terrace – is located in the continuity of the designer dining room.

What about decoration? The living rooms dressed in white are embellished with colorful furniture, with designer lines and trends. Chandeliers and sconces, lights define spaces. We particularly love the section of the entrance wall where flowers have been painted by hand. As for the rest and washrooms, they display a more assertive style by adopting duck blue or patterned wallpaper.

An exterior, a real paradise oasis

Once outside, calm envelops us. Surrounded by rich vegetation, the garden presents itself as an oasis for young and old. Indeed, a treehouse and a swing will delight a child. While the relaxation area and the infinity pool will delight adults. In this paradise far from urban tumult, everyone will find what they are looking for.