Heavenly Bodies, review – Nerd4.life

Space has long been one of the favorite places of writers, artists, screenwriters and, more generally, of those who love to dream of the unknown and great adventures. The Universe that surrounds our Earth is home to wonders and horrors that are beyond our imagination. It promises star travel, black holes, alien races and unthinkable technologies. Sometimes, however, space travel involves some problems, such as the lack of severity. Moving even a few feet is a big deal when there isn’t a mass to attract you: Heavenly Bodies is just about that. Erase from your mind the spaceships of Mass Effect, the adventures of Star Trek or the political and military intrigues of Dune. Heavenly Bodies offers us the real Space within man’s reach, the one immediately outside our atmosphere. Enough to keep us entertained? The answer is in this ours Heavenly Bodies review.

The other lever The two Heavenly Bodies astronauts in a space station As mentioned in our premise, Heavenly Bodies is a new one space adventure, but of those who do not try to propose multicolored alien races or pseudo-scientific big words that justify space jumps from one part of the galaxy to another. The work of 2pt Interactive takes us to the 70s and puts us in the shoes of a cosmonaut (or two, if you play in co-op) who has to move in tight spaces, drag objects, press buttons and connect cables. When we are launched into space, in fact, we arrive in one run down space station and we are given the task of fixing it up. Each level (7 in total) offers a completely new area, but there is still a narrative thread that connects our extraterrestrial exploration and brings us smoothly to the conclusion. The centerpiece of Heavenly Bodies is not the plot, of course, but the control system. Lack of gravity is a very serious problem and getting around is not easy. Using the triggers of the controller (the keyboard is strongly not recommended) we will have to grab objects and surfaces to be able to launch from one side of the space station to the other, perhaps using our legs to give us some push, like springs bouncing off the walls. It’s easier said than done, but the challenge is this: dominate the movements of the character, who will struggle even just to pull a lever to open a hatch. Heavenly Bodies is a physics-based adventure where it’s easy to figure out what to do, but it’s harder to do it right, fast, and without hitting your head against any wall. Speed ​​isn’t really a big concern, except for a few secondary challenge. Each level, after being completed once, will in fact reveal additional missions such as the search for a collectible – often hidden in an awkward place to reach -, the execution of some particular secondary tasks, the completion of the level within certain times and with the maximum difficulty selected.

Control system Heavenly Bodies astronaut grabs hold of a space antenna Heavenly Bodies’s difficulty level is actually a control system selection. The most complex is that “Newtonian“, or more” physically accurate. “The main difference is linked to the fact that, compared to the lower levels, any ability of the astronaut to move without the help of objects and surfaces is almost completely eliminated. TO Classical difficulty it is possible to make our character turn on himself by simply waving his hands clockwise and counterclockwise. Furthermore, it is possible to “swim” in the void, by moving the arms in a frog style. Both of these movements, however, fail to perfectly counter a wrong movement or too strong a push in a certain direction. We believe it is the best choice to play, at least at the beginning, since it forces you to be careful and take advantage of every grip within reach to perform the right movements, but always allowing some room to maneuver to correct a mistake. Finally, we have the Assisted mode which in practice allows you to point your arms in one direction and move towards it automatically. It is important that it is included, especially in terms of accessibility for those with mobility problems, but we do not recommend it for the average player as it eliminates what is the focus of the game. An explosion pushes astronauts out of the Heavenly Bodies space station Beyond the level of difficulty, the control system works well enough. At any moment we can recalibrate the camera to make sure that the “up” is where our head is pointing. If you want a point of comparison in terms of control difficulties, think of games like Snake Pass or the newer Struggling – your fingers might get twisted the same way, but in Heavenly Bodies – unlike the examples – missing a move is an integral part of the game design and you are never really punished. There is a game over of sorts, if you launch into deep space when out of a spaceship, but checkpoints save upon completing each intra-mission task, so you don’t risk wasting time or progress. Speaking of time, on Classic difficulty we have completed the seven levels in about 4 and a half hours. That’s not a great deal, but we ignored most of the side challenges and a second game of Newtonian mode practically doubles the longevity.

Galactic tasks The Heavenly Bodies astronaut explores space with a spaceship There quality of a game obviously is not directly proportional to the number of hours on the counter. What matters is that every minute is intense and that there is no lack of variety. Heavenly Bodies is certainly not the fastest paced game on the market, it must be said, as it can take up to several minutes just to get out of a room and move a couple of items: the least patient and those who don’t like having to work hard to carry out seemingly simple tasks might be bothered by the experience after a while. Those who love instead be tested with an alternative control system that is not interested in the comfort zone in which we live, he will find various types of tasks waiting for him, at the same time as the level and type of equipment he will have to deal with. Sometimes we will have to move indoors and interact with a few buttons and cables, other times we will be in a large region full of asteroids to be explored via a small spacecraft. On other occasions we will have to control robotic arms to interact with complex appliances, or we will have to use a plunger to … well, you’ll find out. But we can tell you that Heavenly Bodies has kept us glued to the screen every minute and when we finished the adventure, we had a big satisfied smile on our faces.