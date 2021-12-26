Heaviness, reflux, or stomach acid after Christmas binges? Here are the easy and natural remedies recommended by the nutritionist

With the tables set for Christmas and New Year’s dinners and lunches, culinary temptations are lurking in front of which even the healthiest ones find it hard to resist. Also because the exceptions can be healthy compared to an absolute dietary rigor. But how do you orient yourself in order to bring attention to the stomach and the pleasure of tasting multiple courses of various types in harmony? AND how to remedy indigestion? We asked the doctor Paolo Pigozzi, well-known physician and nutrition expert and author of various essays on diet food and health.

Doctor Pigozzi, during the abundant lunches and dinners of these days, how can we reconcile some deviation from the rule and not cry crocodile tears?

“Assuming that each of us, due to history, genetics and clinical conditions, has different needs, it must be said that the exceptions to the rules that guide our daily behaviors should not have much influence on our health. If there are indeed exceptions and do not turn into new rules. Said in a less philosophical way: if I eat more than usual at Christmas lunch, it will be enough, with common sense, not to eat in the evening and give the digestive system and metabolism time to get back on track. It will seem trivial, but it can help a lot too sit at the table without gluttony. For example, contenting oneself with modest portions, refusing bis and with an attitude of serene respect for those who have cooked (and who therefore expects us to appreciate their work), but also with attention to the needs of our organism. In short, a little common sense “.

Could you tell us about some ready natural remedies to reduce heaviness or stomach acid?

“Plants like the fennel, chamomile, lemon balm, anise, coriander, mint. To be taken in herbal tea or even in the form of practical extracts (found in herbalist’s shops and pharmacies) after meals for the entire holiday period “.

For those already suffering from acidity, gastroesophageal reflux, should pay more attention during these holidays. Can you give us some advice?

“In the presence of these specific disorders, in addition to the common sense already mentioned, I would add the fundamental usefulness of careful chewing. Avoid wine and alcoholic beverages and prefer modest portions of simple desserts, without creams or fillings. Finally, I stress once again the need for consume limited portions of food (especially if the lunch includes many courses) enjoying rather, and at will in this case, the joy offered by the presence and proximity of relatives and friends “.