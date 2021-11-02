Heavy defeat for CRC in Cesena

CIVITAVECCHIA – External defeat for the CRC returning from Cesena with a heavy 57-0.

In the first half the Civitavecchia formation in the first 20 minutes holds the bench forcing the opponents in their half field but in the final part it loses the initial polish, has no bite or the right aggressiveness, closing the first part of the race with 19 points of detachment. In the second half the cockerels mark again 5 destinations and a free kick up to a final score of 57 to 0.

An unsatisfactory competitive match for the CRC in the presence of a Romagna RFC that showed itself to be a well-organized team and an excellent technical level, both individually and as a team.

“The reform of the current championships and the suspension of relegations for the 2021-2022 season seem truly providential – comment from the company – It will serve to play, to gain experience, to expand and consolidate the squad of the green line, today Maicon Auriemma Augusto class 2001 debut in Serie A, which the CRC has decided to adopt without the pressure of the result at any cost. The rugby players of the CRC know that it will be a championship in which you will have to fight, an indispensable “gymnasium” for those preparing for the first team, but also an opportunity for many to continue wearing the red and white jersey feeling an active part of a project. Never mind, better Sundays will come. In this regard, we take a cue from a metaphor sent to us by our friend Eugenio Vender: ‘In an interview Denzel Washington said that we must learn to fail forward’ fail forward ‘, that is, not to be overwhelmed by negative emotions, but this our warriors know. ‘. Forza Civita “.

(In the photo Maicon Auriemma Augusto, born in 2001, debut in Serie A)