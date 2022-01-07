World

Heavy hand in the Philippines, arrest for unvaccinated people leaving home

Photo of James Reno James Reno
The directive is valid throughout the national territory and was decided to “protect citizens, because being unvaccinated puts everyone in danger”


Arrest for unvaccinated people leaving their homes in the Philippines. The order was issued by President Rodrigo Duterte during a summit with members of the anti Covid task force. According to the President’s spokesman Karlo Nograles, the directive is valid throughout the national territory and was decided to “protect citizens, because being unvaccinated puts everyone in danger”.

Previously, authorities in the metropolitan area of ​​Manila, which includes 16 cities and over 13 million inhabitants, had already imposed a series of restrictions on travel and the activities of unvaccinated people, who are only allowed to leave their homes. for essential reasons.

Nograles also reported that starting from Sunday 14 other areas of the country, in addition to the metropolitan region of Manila, will be placed on alert, due to the increase in cases of contagion, due to greater mobility and gatherings that occurred during the holiday season.

