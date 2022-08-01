Heavy shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

Mandatory evacuations ordered in Ukraine. New York declares monkeypox emergency. Pelosi in Asia. Blackouts in Cuba. In addition, they find a Greenland shark in the Caribbean for the first time. This is what you need to know to start the day. truth first.

Bombing of southern Ukraine, Zelenzky calls for mandatory evacuation

Authorities in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, reported heavy shelling since Sunday morning. According to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, it is the heaviest shelling since the beginning of the war in this place. On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region, saying full assistance will be provided and those who do not want to leave will have to sign a document stating they “are aware of all the consequences.”

New York declares monkeypox emergency

New York City declared monkeypox a public health emergency, saying the city is the epicenter of the state’s outbreak. The measure is expected to boost a series of efforts to curb the spread of the disease. At the other end of the US, San Francisco made this same declaration on Thursday.

Scheduled power outages in Havana

From the beginning of August, Havana, the capital of Cuba, will begin to suffer power cuts, state media reported, as the country’s energy crisis worsens. Power outages will be scheduled for four hours a day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, with a frequency of every three days.

Pelosi is already in Asia: will she visit Taiwan?

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives landed in Singapore on Monday as part of a Congressional delegation to visit locations in the Indo-Pacific region. Although she disclosed part of her itinerary, Pelosi did not mention if she will visit Taiwan, a place that China claims as part of her territory.

Planned obsolescence: mountains of electronic waste

If you have one or more drawers full of old gadgets and cords, you’re not alone. The result of this so-called planned obsolescence, combined with a limited number of options to repair older devices over the years, is a tsunami of electronic waste, also known as e-waste. Here’s what you need to know about e-waste left behind by your devices.

Måneskin could not believe that his music was playing in Latin America

The Italian band spoke with CNN and told what excites them most about their tour that will visit Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Måneskin was the winning group of Eurovision 2021.

Bill Russell, legend of the NBA and the Celtics, has died at the age of 88

Russell, an 11-time NBA champion as a player for the Boston Celtics and the league’s first black coach, passed away “peacefully” on Sunday, according to a statement from his family.

Bill Russell’s legacy in the NBA 1:04

Forever young, beautiful and scandal-free: the rise of virtual influencers

He has thousands of followers on Instagram. He posts photos of his adventures around the world. Her makeup is impeccable, she dresses fashionably, sings, dances, models. And none of this is real.

Greenland shark appeared in Belize, thousands of kilometers from its arctic home

It is the first time a Greenland shark has been seen in the western Caribbean, off the world’s second-longest barrier reef.

August 2022 releases: series and movies on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and HBO Max

From the Star Wars franchise to a series based on a book by Gabriel García Márquez, at Zona Pop CNN we compile some of the most important premieres.

£1 million

One million pounds sterling is the figure that Osama bin Laden’s half-brothers would have donated to the Prince of Wales Charity Fund in 2013. Prince Charles has disputed claims that he brokered this deal.

“The key here is the capacity of the Navy, which is capable of responding with lightning speed to anyone who decides to usurp our sovereignty and freedom”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this during a speech commemorating Russia’s Navy Day.

Dua Lipa says she’s ‘shocked and confused’ by fireworks at indoor concert

Someone allegedly set off unauthorized fireworks at a Dua Lipa concert inside Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, leaving at least three concertgoers with minor injuries.