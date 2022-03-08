Héctor Acosta to the Minister of Higher Education: “He put an entire province to waste time”

The senator of the province, Monsignor Nouel, Hector Acosta “El Torito”accused this Tuesday the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Franklin Garcia Fermin of “wasting time” to students of that province.

Through a message posted on his Twitter account, The legislator pointed out that the official fed the illusions of his fellow citizens of obtaining a scholarship, implying that in the end the head of the Mescyt did not keep his promise. .

“With much respect I will issue these words…. I didn’t know an official could turn deaf and dumb so fast.”, Acosta said in his tweet, referring to García Fermín.

“Franklin García Fermín is worthy of a movie”, continued the congressman for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

Finally, the senator finished off his statement by expressing that the official “He put an entire province to waste time and get their hopes up with scholarships”.

This is not the first time that Héctor Acosta has used his social networks to make claims against officials of the current government. This message is added to a long list of tweets in which the congressman draws the attention of his fellow party members.