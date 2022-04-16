Héctor Herrera discards the Houston Dynamo with his last action and contacts an old flame in Europe

Héctor Herrera interacts with an old acquaintance from Europe after his elimination in the Champions League



April 15, 2022 4:32 p.m.

Héctor Herrera will leave Atlético de Madrid due to the lack of opportunities. The Mexican, whose contract ends in June, has already closed his link to reach the Houston Dynamo of the United States MLS.

The Aztec player was eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals against Manchester City, although he was unable to play due to injury. Herrera terminates his chance to play this competition again due to his departure to America.

Herrera had great performances during his time in the most important club tournament in the world, especially when he played for Porto, where he even made seven goals.

Precisely the Portuguese club was the protagonist of one of the stories this Friday on the Mexican player’s Instagram. Where he posted one of his publications and placed two hearts alluding to the colors of the club.

In total between qualifiers and regular tournament, Herrera played 56 Champions League games, where he managed to reach the quarterfinals three times.

With the departure of ‘HH’ from Atlético de Madrid, the opportunity for a Mexican player to transcend in said competition for the following season is diminishing.