Héctor Herrera ‘gives another air’ to Atlético; press recognizes the Mexican

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.19.2022 18:01:01





Hector Herrera returned to ownership with Atletico Madrid to record that he has the ability to settle in the eleven, since he not only gave the ball good transit in the center of the field, but also it was vital for Koke to look solid in midfield.

The Mexican completed 78% of his passes and had 9 defensive actionswhich were added to a great deployment in the center of the field that earned him praise, being that of the Diego Simeon the most notorious, since he mentioned that he gave “a great game”, but also from the press of that country.

For example in Radius Brand The stability that the Pachuca youth squad gave Atleti was highlighted, since he made his team play so that achieved a solid 3-0 victory against Osasuna.

“What gives the party another air is the Mexican, he is a soccer player who has soccer, who likes to play soccerwho understands it well, who knows how to play it and who gives it a lot of dynamics, in addition to favors the best version of their peers. He helps his teammates play”, commented Gonzalo Miró.

Herrera, with clear objectives

Although he was able to take advantage of his performance to send a message to his critics, HH focused on the idea of ​​making the mattress team shinesince later you will think about the individual objectives.

“I think of the present, day to day, I always work to take advantage of the opportunities I have, I’m going to fight until the last day and then I’ll think about what I want for myself and my family. There is a long and hard match left”, he affirmed at the end of the match.