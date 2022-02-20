Héctor Herrera has a formal offer from an MLS club

Midtime Editorial

Another Mexican could soon join the Major League Soccer (MLS), since it is the league of United States which reports a formal offer for midfielder Héctor Herrera, who currently works for the Atletico Madrid.

And it is that according to a report, it is the houston dynamo the team that wants to sign the national team for the start of the 2022 season of the competition.

It is known that the Texan team would have gotten rid of Joe Crown to make room for the two-time World Cup player, who would arrive as a designated player if he so wishes. The dynamo has a place available, because the others are occupied by Sebastian Ferreira and Teenage Hadebe.

“Herrera would be a big hit for the club and the fans, since houston is a city with strong ties to Mexico,” reads the website of the mls.

houston dynamo seeks to renew with the coach Paul Nagamuraso they have set their sights on HH, who has struggled to carve out a place as a starter under the command of Diego Simeon on The league.

“I think of the present On a day-to-day basis, I always work to take advantage of the opportunities I have, I will fight until the last day and then I’ll think about what I want for myself and my family. There is a long and hard match left,” she said a few days ago.

Hector Herrera accumulates 69 matches with the Atletico Madridwinning the title of The league in the 2021-22 campaign; before he participated in 245 meetings with the porto of Portugal, team to which he arrived in 2013 after shining in Pachuca.