Héctor Herrera, in doubt against Manchester City due to muscular discomfort

Now with all the internationals back to the dynamics of the team, although this Thursday the majority at a slower pace, Diego Simeoncoach of Atlético de Madrid, continued with the preparation for Saturday’s game against Alaves without Héctor Herrera, with muscular discomfort whose extent will be determined by medical tests, and pending Beautiful Mariowho did not train either, and joao felixvisibly sore in his left shoulder.

In the absence of the results of the tests (Atletico de Madrid has not yet issued a medical report in this regard), the Mexican midfielder will likely miss, at least, Saturday’s game.

If his loss goes further, to the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals with Manchester City or to the entire tie, the tests will determine it, although the slightest muscle injury requires, at least, about ten days of recovery . If there was no break, the footballer would be a doubt for the clash against the English team next Tuesday.

Héctor Herrera no longer participated in training this Thursday, due to the ailment suffered in Wednesday’s session, in which he also ended up with discomfort Beautiful Marioalthough in the case of the Madrid center-back no injury has been reported and the club has not ruled him out for this Saturday’s match against Alaves in the Metropolitan. This Thursday he did not train with the group.

Héctor Herrera in the practice of Atlético de Madrid EPA

Yes, the presence in that duel of joao felixalthough the attacker, reincorporated this Thursday from his matches with Portugalwith which he has qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022showed pain in his left shoulder throughout the session on the pitch at the Ciudad Deportiva in the Madrid town of Majadahonda, the penultimate before returning to competition, after five consecutive victories in The league.

Simeoneat the same time, recovers five players compared to the last clash against Lightning: Yannick Carrascosanctioned the previous day; Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wassalready recovered from their respective sprains of the internal lateral ligament of the right knee, and Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemarwho have overcome the muscular injuries that have separated them from the last three games, since the victory against Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

Instead, in addition to the more than likely drop in blacksmith before him Alaveswhich would be the thirty-second game followed by Athletic with some absence due to injury, Simeone nor will he have for that meeting Koke Resurrectionper cycle of five yellow cards, and Angel Strapwho will serve the first of the two suspension shocks with which he has been sanctioned for his expulsion in the duel on the last day against Rayo Vallecano.