Héctor Herrera leaves the concentration of the Tri

The Mexican team will have to face the closure of the Concacaf qualifier heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, as a local against the El Salvador National Team without the presence of the midfielder Hector Herrera.

The Mexican national team led by Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has issued a statement on its official social networks, confirming that the Atlético de Madrid midfielder has left the concentration.

“Héctor Herrera drops out of the concentration of the Mexican National Team, because he will not participate in the game against El Salvador due to the suspension for two accumulated warning cards, determining his return to Spain, in agreement with his club “, says the statement.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team needs to win or that the Costa Rican National Team does not win against the United States National Team to ensure its place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

