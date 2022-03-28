Héctor Herrera misses the game vs. El Salvador

The Mexican team will not be able to count on the presence of the midfielder Hector Herrera for the last game of the Concacaf Qualifiers, heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the El Salvador national team.

In a play in the midfield in the 28th minute, the Atlético de Madrid midfielder received his second warning this day in the Octagonal Final, for which he will not play against the select team due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

“Héctor Herrera was booked at 28′ and will lose the next match against El Salvador,” wrote Goles y Cifras on his official Twitter account.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team will close its participation in the Concacaf Qualifiers, heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, receiving the visit of the El Salvador National Team in the action of day 14 in the Octagonal Final.

