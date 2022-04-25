Héctor Herrera refused to renew contract

A little over a month after his signing with the Houston Dynamo of MLS in the United Statesnow it has been aired that the Mexican midfielder, Hector Herrerahad in his hands the possibility of extending his adventure in The Spanish League with the Atletico Madrid, Well, the mattress board would have made him an offer to renew his contract, which the former Tuzo del Pachuca rejected.

Herrera preferred to close his transfer with the North American team, who had already advanced negotiations, although it had not yet materialized and he could have decided to stay with the Madrid team.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Talia Eisset stirs up her fans with hot photos in a string suit

According to the report of the newspaper As, Atlético de Madrid changed its mind regarding the situation of Herrera, who had been placed on the exit ramp of the rojiblanco club in the winter transfer market, but failed to close his sale.

In fact, that would have been one of the reasons why Herrera decided not to sign a renewal, since the Mexican was somewhat upset with the board for having put him on the transfer list, in addition to the fact that at that time he did not enjoy so many minutes of game with the team of Cholo Simeone.

Although today they are already out of chances of winning La Liga and eliminated from the Champions League, since the beginning of the year, Herrera had had a rebound in his level with Atlético, so they changed their perspective towards the former Pachuca and tried to renew it.

Herrera and Houston closed the deal and on March 2 his signing with the Texans was made public, news that came as a surprise to Atlético de Madrid, as they had high hopes of closing the renewal of the midfielder.

Also read: Liga MX: Repechage at the moment and final forecast in Clausura 2022