Héctor Herrera repeats great performance with Atlético de Madrid now against Manchester United

A yellow card in the first half suggested that Herrera would come out in the second half, but Diego Simeone gave him his full confidence for the 90 minutes

Mexican Héctor Herrera shone in Atlético de Madrid’s one-goal draw against Manchester United in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Diego Simeonrojiblanco helmsman, gave confidence to blacksmith to be a starter after his good performance against the Osasuna on The league. It should be noted that compared to Manchester It was the first game as a starter Hector in this edition of the Champions.

The native of Rosarito, Baja California had a very active first part being one of the Atlético de Madrid players who had the most influence on the development of the game. The former player of the Tuzos of Pachuca dominated the fight in midfield alongside his teammate Kondogbia.

Hector Herrera vs. Cristiano Ronaldo – Atletico vs. Manchester United Getty Images

Herrera correctly delivered 23 of the 28 passes he made in the first 45 minutes and provided a key pass. The Aztec managed to recover the ball 7 times and won 3 of 8 duels played. However, a negative aspect in the performance of Hector is that just before the end of the first half, the whistler showed him the yellow card after a foul on Paul Pogba.

For the second part, Hector He continued to be very participative and helping both in defensive and offensive tasks. The Aztec showed an extraordinary physical condition that allowed him to have a solid performance.

‘H H‘ He played the 90 minutes and finished the match with 78% pass effectiveness, hitting 40 of 51 attempts. On a defensive level, Herrera was one of “Cholo’s” best men, recovering 10 balls.

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United The faces will be seen again for the second leg of the Round of 16 on March 15. With a victory by any score, the Colchoneros qualify for the next stage of the competition.