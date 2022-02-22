Héctor Herrera shakes Mexico with this great news from Spain

A few days before the first match for the knockout stages of the Champions League, Héctor Herrera received great news from Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid.

Strikers Writing February 21, 2022 8:20 p.m.

Atlético Madrid’s season has not been the best and the results are clear to see. Unlike 2020/2021 where he became champion of the Spanish League, in this contest he accumulated defeats that took him out of the fight for the title.

Despite the bad run that the team has been dragging, which worsened with the elimination in the Copa del Rey, the great objective of the UEFA Champions League remains on and this Wednesday will start the road in the round of 16.

El Colchonero knows that he will have a difficult save against Manchester United and that is why Diego Simeone began to use some variants in the last weekend’s game against Osasuna with a 3-0 win in favor.

In this last match, Héctor Herrera started after a long time and was able to complete the 90 minutes on the field being one of the figures, so it was something extremely favorable for him, for the team and for the Mexican National Team itself.

Thanks to his performance, Zorro raised doubts in Cholo and that is why in today’s training he received the news that he will be taken into account for the international clash and could once again be part of the starting eleven.

In this way, Gerardo Martino is happy that one of his stars can have the best filming a few weeks before a new call, where El Tri will seal his ticket to Qatar 2022.