Héctor Herrera silences criticism and hits the table

The player is rising from the ashes like the Phoenix



February 23, 2022 9:41 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid faced Manchester United on Wednesday for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at their stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano. The Mexican Héctor Herrera has had an irregular step since his departure from Porto. Against the red devils, the midfielder played perhaps the best game since his arrival in the red and white squad, he started and played the entire game.

The Aztec was the leader of recoveries of the mattress box and was a fundamental piece in the beginning of the attacks of the Spanish team. Despite having shone and being one of the figures of his team, Manchester United snatched the tie from him in the 87th minute.

Herrera was happy after his performance, which is possibly enough for him to be in the game in the second leg at Old Trafford.

“When you don’t have much participation it’s difficult, but I always work so that when I have the opportunities I can take advantage of them and these two games I think I’ve shown that I work well, that I’m prepared and they can count on me,” he began.

“When things go well it is easier to say, but the few opportunities I have had I have done well and I want to participate, be part of the team, help him and we hope that he can continue to count on me and that he can continue to do things well for good. of the team and obviously personally as well,” Herrera mentioned at the end of the match.

Everything is joy and happiness, but it should be remembered that the midfielder could be living his last hours as a player for the mattresses, a team with which his contract ends and, so far, there are no signs of an extension of the link.

“It is difficult, not having participation, obviously one always wants to play, always wants to find a way to play. The truth is that I never thought of leaving, I always said that I wanted to finish my contract here and if there was talk of renewal I was open to any It’s true that there’s nothing concrete at the moment, if I go or stay, I don’t know. I’ll talk to my employer to see what’s happening and what good options I have. I’m open to all kinds of things, even right here,” he added.