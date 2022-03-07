Héctor Herrera, starter for the 4th game in a row in Atlético’s victory

At the Benito Villamarín stadium, in the duel for the Champions League between Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid, they met 266 international games with the Mexican National Team, from the 173 of Andrés Guardado, this Sunday in verdiblanco, to the 93 of Héctor Herreraof rojiblanco, in a duel that only lasted 10 minutes due to the injury of the first and that marked in the 1-1 to the second, that missed the ball outalthough his team finally won 1-3 the match that puts him back in the Champions League places.

There are few nuances in the mistake made by the Atlético midfielder just before the break, in the last play of the first half, when he picked up the clearance from his teammate José María Giménez on the edge of the area. He accommodated the ball, controlled it… And it got complicated. Perhaps he did not choose the best option well in such a tight situation, pressured as he was by Youssouf Sabaly, who cut off his pass when he felt that he already had everything handled to start the start.

Between sending Herrera, starter for the fourth consecutive gamemore entrenched than ever in this course in Simeone’s scheme, and the rebound in Sabaly, the loose ball was left to Cristian Tellowho gave the defensive action true value with an imposing left foot that surpassed Jan Oblak.

The 1-1. At minute 49 and 53 seconds. He didn’t even have time to replace the ball in play in the center of the field before intermission, already indicated by the referee between the agitation of a first half with three injured, many inaccuracies and little Athletic thenalthough he later solved his victory with an attack driven by Rodrigo de Paul, led by Marcos Llorente and riveted by Joao Felix at match time to undo the 1-1. Later, already in the 80th, Thomas Lemar sentenced with the 1-3 to Antoine Griezmann’s pass.

The Portuguese Attacker he had already scored 0-1 at minute and 15 seconds. It was no coincidence that Sime Vrsaljko’s header was extended (designed by Diego Simeone in this match and in previous ones, such as against Celta de Vigo), when he jumped ahead of Andrés Guardado, who appeared in the match as left-back, away from his most natural position in midfield. The subsequent error in the clearance by Víctor Ruiz, the pass by Ángel Correa and Joao Félix’s shot did the rest for the away team’s advantage.

Saved had a complicated game

In 75 seconds, Saved suffered the demand of a demarcation that is not so new in his career, which he already developed at some specific moments in his time at Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia, but which is not his. He is a midfielder, because of his qualities, because of his vision of the game, because of his football. But he can also move on the left sidealthough this Sunday’s experience barely lasted nine and a half minutes.

When the stopwatch reached that record, in an action on the left wing, Saved felt a pull in the back of the left thigh, in the hamstring area, and demanded the change. There was no doubt in his gesture. He knew that he could not continue on the pitch. His replacement was Cristian Tello. He made his way to the bench, where he put a visible ice pack on the damaged area.

Andrés is a doubt for the Europa League

The tests will determine the extent of the ailment, which puts it more than in doubt for the coming weeks. For the Europa League round of 16 tie against Eintracht Frankfurt (He fully played the previous double duel against Zenit, also with a goal in the first leg in Russia). No matter how minor the mishap, looks like it will be low for both crashes, and for the next days of LaLiga Santander. Against Athletic Club, Celta, perhaps Cádiz…

In the middle of the fight for the Champions League, between Betis and Atlético, between Manuel Pellegrini and Diego Simeone, between Guardado and Herrera. There are only eleven games left, with the rojiblanco team now ahead, two points above the verdiblanco.