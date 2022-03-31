Héctor Herrera would be absent from Atleti for the game against Man City

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 31.03.2022 09:08:16





Bad news! for the game of First leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Manchester City, the Atlético de Madrid would have a very important lossbecause I would not count on the Mexican Hector Herrera for an injury.

According to information from daily markthe Aztec, who had just reported with the mattress group after his call with El Tri, I would be away from the courts for at least 10 days due to a problem in one of his legs.

“In the absence of further medical examinations, what seems clear is that Héctor Herrera will be at least ten days off by a injury to the back of the thigh“, published the aforementioned medium.

Given this scenario, which has not yet been confirmed by Atleti, HH would be lost As minimum the games against Alavés, Manchester City and Mallorcathe second being the most relevant for the Colchonero complex.

When is Man City vs Atletico Madrid?

The first game between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals of Champions League is scheduled for the next tuesday april 5 at 2:00 p.m. (central Mexico). While the duel Lapwhich will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano, will take place on Wednesday April 13.

​