Héctor Herrera would be in the sights of the Dynamo

Héctor Herrera would have an offer from the Houston Dynamo of MLS, reported MLS journalist Tom Bogert

UNITED STATES — According to journalist Tom Bogert of MLS.com, MLS Houston Dynamo made an offer to sign the midfielder from Atletico Madrid, Hector Herrera.

The offer is on the table, although there is still no decision from the Mexican team, added Bogert.

Héctor Herrera could be spending his last moments in European football. Getty Images

Hector Herrera31, has 93 caps for the Mexican National Team and has been at Atlético since 2019, winning the title last season.

The Mexican midfielder has not had the desired regularity with the Colchonero team, which commands Diego Simeonalthough in the last matches like this Saturday against Osasuna, HH started and played the 90 minutes.

Even, Simeone He had compliments for the Mexican midfielder, who is trying to have more activity ahead of the next Concacaf qualifying date. In March, Mexico will seek to seal its pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“A great game from Vrsaljko allowed us to exploit Marcos’ good characteristics in that step forward, both Joao and Luis did a great job to bring the team together, Herrera played a great game, Koke grew a lot compared to previous games” , said Simeone.