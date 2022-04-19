Héctor Miguel Zelada agrees to call Guillermo Ochoa ‘Coladera’

At the beginning of Clausura 2022 of Liga MXthe Eagles of America They lived a total and utter nightmare, since they started the contest with the wrong foot and for a long time, they remained in the last place of the General Table.

This pace of play caused a large part of the American fans to be annoyed with the players, with the coach at the time (Santiago Solari) and even with the highest authorities of the campus.

Even, at this point, ex-players of the America club who also expressed their anger, sadness and disappointment at seeing the squad immersed in said crisis. Among them, they highlighted Aquivaldo Mosquera, Cuauhtemoc Blanco Y Adrian Chavez.

the present

Fortunately, the situation has changed and now, hand in hand with Ferdinand Ortiz, America is fighting to be part of the first places in the competition, hoping to get a ticket to attend the big party of Mexican soccer.

nonconformity

Although the squad ‘Tano’ has already resumed the flight, recently Hector Miguel Zelada Argentine ex-soccer player who was part of the Americanist institution a few years ago, stated that he has a disagreement with the azulcrema squad.

The context

In the last few hours, Zelada became a trend after he shared a post through his official Twitter account where a user called ‘coladera’ William Ochoa. This action has drawn the attention of locals and strangers and so far, Hector Michael has not declared anything about it.