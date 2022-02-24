Héctor Miguel Zelada launches new criticism against Guillermo Ochoa

Since the start of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022the America club spun a series of negative results that have called into question the continuity of the Technical Director, Santiago Solariand the millionaire project of Santiago Baths. Over six days, the Eagles they add only four units, the product of a win, a draw, and four losses. This has caused criticism to rain down on Coapaand against their highest representatives.

One of those directly identified by the misstep of the bluecream is William Ochoagoalkeeper and captain of the America club that he has received 13 goals so far this semester, and although these goals have not been his fault alone and he shares responsibility with the rest of the defense, it is leadership that he lacks Paco Memoor even so it has been declared by some legends as Hector Miguel Zeladahistorical goalkeeper of the Eagles who won three titles Mexican First Division.

Zelada emphasized that William Ochoaas much as he wants and tries to be a leader, it is not enough for him to guide his team, he even compared Paco Memo with other legends like Alfredo Tena, Cristobal Ortega, and Daniel Brailovsky.

Guillermo Ochoa wants to be a leader, but it is not enough for him […] This team has no weight, it has no positive leaders. There are some who want to be leaders but it is not enough for them. They don’t have Tena, Ortega, Brailovsky.

Everything that Guillermo Ochoa and Club América are playing for this weekend

This Saturday will be played Capital Classic at University Olympic Stadiumwhere the leadership of William Ochoa will have to play a fundamental role in achieving victory over some Cougars that, in case of victory, could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and ends with the passage of Santiago Solari for him America club.