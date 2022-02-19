Héctor Pulido dies at the age of 79; what he did in Cruz Azul

Mexico City /

Machine is in mourning This Friday the death of Hector Pulidoa player who was pillar in the golden age of the club in the decade of the seventies. He also known as The OCho Lungs’ He played as a midfielder and died at 79 years of age.

the born in Numaran, Michoacanjoined the ranks of the sky blue team since the team was active in the Second divisionachieving the long-awaited promotion to the Maximum Circuit in 1964where they would write memorable exploits together.

And it is that Hector Pulido was part of that Cruz Azul that devastated in the seventies, because they won the league titles: 1968-69, Mexico 70, 1971-72, 1972-73 and 1973-74.

His distinguished career with Blue Cross earned him to be summoned by the Mexican teamwhere he represented our country in the 1968 Olympicswhere he got the fourth place; coupled with the fact that with the older Tri he was able to play in the 1970 World Cupreaching the quarterfinals.

Once he retired from professional football, Hector Pulido had the opportunity to return Blue Cross as technical director, even leading the team to the 1986-87 Finalwhich they lost to Chivas.

Later The Eight Lungs spent several years working on the training of players in Blue Crosswhere he taught the value of wear the light blue colors when going out on the field.

