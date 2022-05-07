Héctor Suárez Gomís attacked the journalist Vicente Serrano who demands that he take therapy

The journalist Vicente Serrano, who is behind the YouTube channel Sin Censura and who usually shows his support for the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denounced on his Twitter account that the actor Héctor Suárez Gomís, who is usually critical of the government , had attacked him when they were both inside a restaurant in Mexico City.

“Attention: Héctor Suárez Gomís has just physically attacked me in Plaza Artz del Pedregal. He smashed my glasses in my face,” Serrano wrote at 4:03 p.m. on May 4.

Minutes later, he shared a video in which the broken glasses can be seen and then Suárez Gomís sitting next to a woman. In the recording, the journalist recounts what happened and the actor mentions something to which Vicente points: “don’t be afraid and say everything you’ve told me, didn’t you tell me you’re going to break my mother?”

Then Héctor Suárez defiantly assures: “it is only the truth, you are a domesticated journalist, and the only thing you know how to do is mess with people when you have a microphone. He faced you and it was done like that, wey ”.

Finally, Serrano points out: “and yes, you broke my glasses just like that, but did you just break my glasses because you got your fucking win?”, and the actor replied: “how do you get your pin&% $ wins to get into the networks with me, just like that.

After the confrontation, Suárez Gomís wrote on Twitter: “If I had wanted to physically attack you, your glasses would not be what would be broken. You play the victim and put on a whole show because you like to live off the scandal. Tamed journalist!”

Vicente Serrano’s publications were answered by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office: “Good afternoon, we have made contact with you via direct message to provide you with the attention you require, we are here to serve you.” Therefore, the journalist reported that he would file his complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

On Twitter the topic became a trend and several people showed their support for Serrano and criticized the actor’s actions:

Upon leaving the FGR, Vicente Serrando participated in a live broadcast on his YouTube channel where he thanked other colleagues for their support and sent a message to his followers: “Let’s not fall into provocation, I left trembling, because if I had been a little more brabucón, I answer him and we would have finished with madrazos ”.

“That’s why I ask people and colleagues not to fall into provocation, to take this to another level, I don’t want someone who is going to defend Gómez to feel they have the right or the possibility of attacking me, nor do I want that someone who does not follow us is going to think about the possibility of an attack, No, we have to debate hard, we have to talk about things without censorship, “said the journalist.

Finally, Serrano said: “thank God it was just a pair of glasses and I hope that Héctor Suárez is encouraged to offer a public apology, that he buys the glasses, which are not branded and which are very austere, and, if necessary, that he go to therapy to control his anger.

The National Human Rights Commission also spoke out about what happened: “We condemn the physical attack against journalist Vicente Serrano, attributed to actor Héctor Suárez, motivated by dissenting opinions; Immediately, we request the SEGOB Mechanism to strengthen its protection scheme.”

