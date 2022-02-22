Héctor Vargas analyzed his rivals, talks about his relationship with Diego Vázquez and remembered Troglio; How was the lawsuit with Marathón?

2022-02-22

Hector Vargas He doesn’t waste time, he knows he’s in trouble and what he wants most is to fully soak up the squad of players he has in the Royal Spain. The Argentine coach opened with victory (1-3) against the four-time champion Olympia on Ceiba The last Sunday. The formosan lion He attended Diario DIEZ and spoke about his debut on the aurinegro bench and also about what he expects in this adventure under the command of the machine, which has a four-year drought without a title. The new Argentine helmsman of the Sampedrano club is the first to arrive at the clubhouse, he does so two hours in advance, where nothing else is the cleaning staff of the club’s sports venue. He always does it accompanied by a coffee and his tactical board. He already wears the clothing of the Royal Spain and with a good humor, he greets us and immediately starts talking about football extra recorder. “Some players asked me for the day off because we won and I told them no, that I come to be champion, that I was waiting for them at 4:00 in the afternoon today”, that was the phrase with which Hector Vargas demonstrated its commitment on the fifth day of donning the colors of the Royal Spain and where as soon as the joy returned to the professor’s fans that came from seeing a blurred team under the command of the Mexican Raul “Potro” Gutierrezwhere he chained six defeats in a row. In the talk he had with TEN, Hector Vargas He recognized that the directors of the professors spoke with him about his controversies and also about the good atmosphere that has been created in the club environment despite arriving after spending four years in the classic rival; marathon.

➡ WATCH THE FIRST PART OF THE INTERVIEW WITH VARGAS ⬅ What did Mateo Yibrín tell you when you arrived at Real España? He always wanted to see him on the team.

I spoke with Mateo Jr., he was one of those who was at the meeting when they called me. When we finished tidying up, he walked me to the door and told me ‘there’s someone who’s going to be happy, teacher, it’s my dad’, ‘well, send my regards to Mateo,’ I told him. Some directors have called me and wished me luck and I get the impression that although I come from the neighbor’s side where I spent four years, many people approve of my coming to Real España. What do you think is the reason for the good atmosphere that the fans generate around them, despite all the controversies and that practically comes from the classic rival.

I’m always sorry, the thinking fan makes numbers and I think that in recent years I have had a good performance in all the clubs. Sometimes they say ‘ah, three championships with Olimpia and everyone comes out champions’ and Manolo (Keosseián) had two finals and was not a champion and with Marathón he had three. ‘Ah, anyone can win the laps’, I won the laps eight times, five with Olimpia and three with Marathon and it’s something that not everyone can win. We qualified four times for Concacaf when Marathon had not qualified for nine years and a lot of numbers that for that reason leave the bar high in some clubs, so the thinking fan knows it and analyzes it and that’s why the affection, I think they recognize a little about what one has done in this football, which I think doesn’t touch me when they make the numbers for the national team because I don’t appear there, but hey (laughs).

Because of your constant controversies, did the board ask you not to get involved in bickering or not?

We did talk about it but I also explained this to them, that I defend the colors of the club, and if I have someone who could fulfill the function well, because sometimes he defends himself outside a little, but I must admit that sometimes I went too far threads, as we used to say in Argentina. Situations happen that make it much more difficult to win a game, so in that situation one has to be attentive and that is why one goes out to talk because there are little things that, for example, in this football, I still think that we could be clearer, more pure. Draw the referees and they don’t decide it with the finger, why are they going to decide a referee with the finger if I can draw them for each match to a trained referee?. The calendars drawn, here they are presented according to the presentation, they go to the vote, I speak with Real Sociedad, with this one, with that one and the calendar that is presented is endorsed, so those things seem to me that one has to handle it from the outside . Sometimes when you say it, it doesn’t go down well, but it seems to me that football has to be purified. Is this Real España well armed to compete for the title against Olimpia?

I was telling them. I don’t know if to fight for the title against Olimpia, what I want is to make a team like the one I tried many times. The only team that won a final against the team from Troglio in the four championships was us (with Marathón), we won the group final with a squad with players like (Luis) Vega, (Axel) Motiño and like Mikel Santos who were youth in Marathon. I started introducing them to the issue of winning finals, we are going to win finals because one can reach the final but winning is another price and the player has to be prepared. I spoke about it before in situations of easy matches, I had soccer players who knocked over a kitchen, they made fouls that were not in the middle of the field and that were not budgeted, like Mayron’s play (Flores) in the classic against Juan Vieyra in the sense which is a play without necessity. That if he does it in a final is to lose all the work of the year, it has touched me in Marathon, that you had to put the DNA of achieving things and take out soccer players after 15 or 20 minutes and they leave angry, they come to hit the bench and leave angry for the dressing room. I explain to them that if they do that to me in a final they make me lose a championship and I preferred to take them out because I can reverse that match and they understood me. Just yesterday I had an exchange of words with (Yustin) Arboleda, when a player falls, García thinks it was, and he tells me ‘but you taught me to be like that, you taught me’ and I say ‘but I love you because that’s how you are, you want to be a winner, you saw how nice it is to be a champion’. They are satisfactions that are small, then we argue, we fight but I always told them that we have to win.

Apart from the great investment that he always manages, why could nobody stop the 4 Olimpia titles?

It is a very big investment that Olimpia has made, I wish I had that possibility. I will never forget when my contract with Olimpia ends, they take out (Carlos) Pineda, who I said was the Honduran Iniesta, they take out (José) Pinto, (Jorge) Álvarez, (Jorge) Benguché, (Elmer) Güity, they were all kicked out and they were youngsters who had games in the first division. Troglio when he saw them, the perception was the same as mine, but they had already been filming for three or four years and more reinforcements… again being in Olympia, Jerry Bengtson went to train with us and I asked for his hiring and they told me that it was expensive, then I talked to Jerry and they had never talked to him, so the players didn’t want to hire me because I loved Jorge Claros at the time and then I told him ‘what happened is that you asked for a lot, Jorge’ and he told me ‘no teacher, I never talked about money’, so they did those things later because Mr. Rafa (Ferrari) took care of the budget, but not now. Once I joked when they started hiring Rony Martínez, Diego Reyes, Bengtson, that Manny (Suazo) was going to pass in front of the headquarters and they were going to hire him too, but as a joke, but it was because it was a very big investment because They have a team that for this medium is far superior economically. How do you analyze Motagua and Marathón?

Marathón was very well reinforced, I think it has made a good investment to change the image of the previous tournament. In the case of Motagua, I would think, I don’t really know what’s going on inside, but because of the accommodation of some soccer players from Real de Minas, UPN, insert the DNA to compete at the level that Motagua came from, it’s costing Diego, I it seems to me Although they are good players, sometimes it happens that they put a little bit of a thorn in being a champion, it’s hard, in fact the last championships we have to distribute between Diego Vázquez, Troglio and myself because we understand a little bit the issue of how to compete in that kind of matches. It’s not easy to bring four or five guys who are used to fighting from the bottom half of the table to instill in them that in the finals you have to work differently and play differently to be champions.

How was the issue of the demand with Marathón?

The lawsuit was thrown back by some records that the TNAF gave to FIFA on Federation letterheads, it was left with the compensation determined by FIFA. The president (Fabricio) Erazo voted against that it could not be decided, the other lawyers voted in favor and that issue is being handled by FIFA. I never sued Marathón, I defended myself because if I didn’t defend myself before FIFA the TNAF lawyers would separate me, that’s why I defended myself and sent all the papers to FIFA. My contract termination was thrown at my door on June 20 when it was July 9, 20 days later, that is in the police report, followed by 911 because they followed the car that threw that, everything is in FIFA . The FIFA prosecutor told me ‘we are going to analyze the procedure, the compensation is going to be given by the local entity, the procedure is going to be studied’. I sent all the papers, that is in the DPI. That they ignored, they did, now, if FIFA takes the case seriously, then I don’t know, because the one who decides is FIFA, they are not playing my demand. I was going to file a lawsuit for breach of contract, but the police complaint procedure with a notary or signature, that’s all in FIFA and they say that FIFA takes time, I didn’t worry anymore, they told me that I could file a complaint about that situation I told them no, that it was not up to me. For my part, no longer, I left it there but FIFA takes the case and defines it and acts ex officio. Real Spain will no longer suffer with you, that match in Campisa is for another occasion…

(Laughter) That was because the “Tato” who was here in Real Spain said that he had eliminated me from everywhere and it was real, the first time we played in a semifinal, with the country in turmoil at that time, we lost that series and then With the topic of the President Cup we also lost that key, when he tells me that he has eliminated me from everywhere, I told him that I had beaten him in all the stadiums, in the Olympic, Yankel, Morazán and that we could have played in Campisa , but they are football things that I do not take with rancor against anyone, it is like when I have thrown things with Diego. How is the relationship with Diego Vázquez?

Well, we have eaten roast beef together and when we see that the press kills us we laugh because it is always up to the criteria of what they say.

Do you have Diego in your phone book?

Yes, of course, I have it on Facebook too, when he publishes something I send him a like when he is with friends, because he has cabals. I’m going to send him a like and that’s where he loses; the next time he likes him he’s going to go crazy (laughs), not with Diego… I was surprised about the Troglio case because when we came out runners-up, they had 44 points and we had 40, the team’s record in points, I’m going I went to say hello to him, I went to congratulate him and later, when we won the group final, I heard him start insulting me and I said ‘when he wins it’s one thing and when he loses it’s another’ but well, football has that, I have so much time on this. You put your Real Spain as a candidate for the title, do you see yourself as champion at the end of the tournament?

At the league level it would be a possibility of the fifth. I see myself achieving as high as possible with the club. In short, I want to see if I can get a final to be played the way I like to play a final, I would think I could do it, I’m going to see if I can do that, but I have to see as the championship progresses because Arriving and not playing a final doesn’t make sense, especially with the quality of players I have. These players, if I can get it into their heads that we are going to win the final before playing, I think that there I can make a champion team.