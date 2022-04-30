Héctor Vargas meets Alberth Elis again and the Bordeaux striker surprises him with a gift
The Argentine coach Hector Vargas He is a man who, beyond being a coach, becomes a friend and even a counselor and father of the soccer players who pass under his tutelage.
Many soccer players speak well of Professor Vargas despite him sometimes being very critical of them at times. He never gets a response from the players, because they know the type of person and under what circumstances they are criticizing him.
One of today’s great Honduran soccer players who whenever he comes to Honduras calls him for a drink Albert Eliscurrent player of Bordeaux from France.
The Honduran attacker was reunited with Hector Vargas in San Pedro Sula and he was surprised with a gift that the Argentine coach, based in Honduras since 1997, will keep with great affection.
Elis and Vargas had coffee and talked for a couple of hours this Friday morning. The footballer gave him a shirt from the Bordeaux the coach, with whom he proudly posed for the snapshot.
“I was with Alberth, he always calls me when he comes from Europe, he is a good boy. When Michaell Chirinos came from Mexico or when Kevin Álvarez came from Sweden, they always called me and we had a coffee, now Alberth called me because he is here because of the injury and we looked at each other, “he told TEN don Hector Vargascurrent technician Royal Spain
And it is that the good vibes of Vargas Baldus with footballers it is always. The strategist remembered between laughs that he being in marathonthe football players Edrick Menjivar, Kevin Alvarez, Paton Mejia and others spoke to him in the middle of the night to tease him. He told them that it was late at night and that he wanted to sleep.
It should be noted that Albert Elis debuted as a professional on September 2, 2013 in the triumph of Olympia 2-1 against him Motagua. Coach Juan Carlos Spinoza He made him debut but with Vargas it was where La Panterita consolidated and filled with confidence to be the player he is now.