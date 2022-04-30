Héctor Vargas meets Alberth Elis again and the Bordeaux striker surprises him with a gift

2022-04-29

The Argentine coach Hector Vargas He is a man who, beyond being a coach, becomes a friend and even a counselor and father of the soccer players who pass under his tutelage.

Many soccer players speak well of Professor Vargas despite him sometimes being very critical of them at times. He never gets a response from the players, because they know the type of person and under what circumstances they are criticizing him.

One of today’s great Honduran soccer players who whenever he comes to Honduras calls him for a drink Albert Eliscurrent player of Bordeaux from France.

The Honduran attacker was reunited with Hector Vargas in San Pedro Sula and he was surprised with a gift that the Argentine coach, based in Honduras since 1997, will keep with great affection.