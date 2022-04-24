Héctor Vargas responds to Carlos Pavón after new criticism of the former scorer

true to his style, Hector Vargas responded this Monday after the new criticism he has received in recent days from the former Honduran scorer Carlos Alberto Pavon.

Since the appointment of the Argentine as the new coach of Real Spain, the “Flying Shadow” publicly expressed that he would stop supporting the team of his loves from that moment on, being against the dismissal of Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez and the arrival of the León de Formosa .

Last Friday Pavón again questioned Héctor Vargas in the program “The Owners of the Court” and also took Diego Vázquez with him.

“His arrogance, his acts of indiscipline because he had already won everything, the Mourinho was believed. Just as it has also happened to Héctor Vargas, they have made meritsbut attitudes are the most important thing, they cannot be believed more than others”, declared Carlos Pavón.

Given these statements, the coach of Real Spain responded to the former Honduran soccer scorer.

Vargas was consulted about the negative words that Pavón has about him and has revealed the ability that the former scorer had as a coach when he had to be in Marathón and Vida from where he had fleeting steps.

“We are not going to question Carlos as a footballer, just as we are not going to criticize Maradona, now his career as a coach has not gone so well for him, ”he began by saying on the Cinco Deportivo program.

And he added: “I don’t know if he still has a grudge because once we beat him 7-1 with Olimpia and he put Javier Portillo as right back, so his training as a footballer does not coincide with that of a coach and in fact now he has to compete with you who are journalists.

He also thanked the words of his colleague Diego Vázquez with whom he has had multiple controversies for having put him as the first candidate to reach the Honduran national team.

“I am not above anyone. Both Diego and Pedro Troglio have the possibility of directing Honduras, but it depends on the people who decide. It has gone well for me with all the teams I have been to, ”he replied.