Héctor Vargas responds to Carlos Pavón’s criticism and revealed his ability as a coach

2022-04-24

Hector Vargas you’ve earned a free critic since he took Real Spain and it has been nothing more and nothing less than Carlos Pavón, the greatest idol of Royal Spain and the historical goalscorer of the National selectiona heavy weight. Since the appointment of the Argentine as the new coach of La Maquina, la Sombra publicly expressed that He would stop supporting the team of his loves from that moment being against the dismissal of Raul “Potro” Gutierrez and the arrival of Formosan lion. However, time has proved him right. aurinegra directive since Vargas took the club in last place and today he has it first with the possibility of being champion of the laps and being a serious candidate for the title.

Despite this, Pavón has followed his line against Vargas and on Friday, in his speech on the program “The Owners of the Court” attacked not only against Vargas, but against Diego Vazquez for being candidates to lead the National Team, something he is also against.

“It was to be expected, it had even taken a while. I think at the time when Diego Vazquez won practically everything Honduras he had to have put his feet on the ground and be more humble, without a doubt he would be a candidate for the National Team”, he began shooting.

Carlos Pavón deleted Diego Vázquez and Héctor Vargas from his list; This is his candidate to take the reins of the Honduran National Team.

April 23, 2022

“His arrogance, his acts of indiscipline because he had already won everything, he thought he was the Mourinho. Just as it has happened to him too Hector Vargasthey have made merits, but attitudes are the most important thing, they cannot be believed more than others”. Given these statements, Vargas was consulted about the negative words that Pavón has about him and has revealed the ability that the former scorer had as a coach when he had to be in marathon Y Lifetime from where he had fleeting steps. “We are not going to question Carlos as a footballer just as we are not going to criticize Maradona, now his career as a coach has not gone so well. I don’t know if he still has a grudge because once we beat him 7-1 with Olimpia and he put Javier Portillo as a right back, so his training as a footballer does not coincide with that as a coach and in fact now he has to compete with you who are journalists, “he said in the program Five Sports.