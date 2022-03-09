Héctor Vargas responds with great height to the assertions of the Mexican “Potro” Gutiérrez in Real Spain

2022-03-08
Royal Spain is accentuating an extraordinary return to the top of the standings with Hector Vargasthe gray days are behind them and now they can boast of keeping their fence clean in the last three games and five goals in favor, a complete contrast to what the team was at the start of the championship.
The Argentine coach attended the media in the preview of the classic against Motagua for day 10 where he gave his point of view of the rival that can be the “eagles” without Diego Vazquez.
He also mentioned the participation of the youth in this stage of the tournament and spoke of the statements he wrote Raul “Potro” Gutierrez on his Twitter account. She clarified the role that his son plays in the “professors”.
WHAT HE SAID IN CONFERENCE:
– Why the change in the team under your command?
Everything is in the knowledge of Honduran soccer and how to work in the sport. I analyzed the errors of Real Spain because I imagined that I could have the chance to work. I mentally proposed a change in the team. When I wasn’t coach of the team, I put myself on television to say what change I would make, that helped me a lot because I knew many of those I had. That allowed me to understand quickly, but a large part of the successes was due to the knowledge of the team.
—Will the youngsters have participation in the second round of the tournament?
The topic of the youngsters with the U-20 minutes… I see players who can be starters, the case of Miguel Carrasco, Mayson Gotay and several boys who have great possibilities, the topic is that there are games and more games, but that they understand the idea that costs a little more with young people.
—Will the Motagua that you can find be different without Diego Vázquez at the helm?
I think they are still the same players. Perhaps César Obando’s inexperience could affect him, I directed him in 2001 with the University, the lack of experience can give you the possibility that the team is not the same, but ultimately the players and managers are the same. It’s still a difficult team, we have to analyze it well and see what weakness we can find and enter that way.
—What do you think of what Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez said on Twitter and all the doping controversy?
I do not like to get into controversy that I was not. I arrived after everything that happened. In my case, as a technician, I don’t wish bad on anyone, but I don’t want to miss work, in this case, bad for “Potro” who had to leave, but I came here and I have a job, so I can’t. start talking about something where I was not.
—Is this version of Kevin Álvarez the one you want to see in Real España?
Yes, that is the one I ask him to be, I tell him to look for the depth that he and Junior Lacayo try, but it is what is asked of him and he is complying. I had him in Olympia and I know him perfectly, that’s why I demand him because I am aware of what he is capable of.
—Buba López has been decisive in these games where they have three games without being scored, what do you think?
I have the goalkeeper of the Honduran National Team and that is an advantage. The other day I said ‘I have the best goalkeeper in the league and I had great players for each position’. The security that Buba gives us gives us the possibility of being a more offensive team because we always trust that he can solve when we have problems.
—What do you expect from Cesar Obando’s Motagua?
I saw him against Real Sociedad and I saw that he wants to implement some changes, the case of his son. It seems to me that he wants to implement new things, time will tell if he was successful or not.
—What does it mean to have your son working by your side?
I have Erick here with me now and we are in constant communication regarding information. He has been doing it since we were in Platense (2009). He helps us a lot in the part that I don’t handle, which is platform technology, and he gives me strength because he gives me company, it strengthens me to have him around.