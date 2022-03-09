Héctor Vargas responds with great height to the assertions of the Mexican “Potro” Gutiérrez in Real Spain

2022-03-08

Royal Spain is accentuating an extraordinary return to the top of the standings with Hector Vargasthe gray days are behind them and now they can boast of keeping their fence clean in the last three games and five goals in favor, a complete contrast to what the team was at the start of the championship.

SEE MORE: Diego Vázquez confesses: How he was notified of his separation from Motagua, his happiest moment and would he direct Olimpia?

The Argentine coach attended the media in the preview of the classic against Motagua for day 10 where he gave his point of view of the rival that can be the “eagles” without Diego Vazquez.

He also mentioned the participation of the youth in this stage of the tournament and spoke of the statements he wrote Raul “Potro” Gutierrez on his Twitter account. She clarified the role that his son plays in the “professors”.

WHAT HE SAID IN CONFERENCE:

– Why the change in the team under your command?

Everything is in the knowledge of Honduran soccer and how to work in the sport. I analyzed the errors of Real Spain because I imagined that I could have the chance to work. I mentally proposed a change in the team. When I wasn’t coach of the team, I put myself on television to say what change I would make, that helped me a lot because I knew many of those I had. That allowed me to understand quickly, but a large part of the successes was due to the knowledge of the team.

—Will the youngsters have participation in the second round of the tournament?

The topic of the youngsters with the U-20 minutes… I see players who can be starters, the case of Miguel Carrasco, Mayson Gotay and several boys who have great possibilities, the topic is that there are games and more games, but that they understand the idea that costs a little more with young people.