Héctor Zelada’s hint to Guillermo Ochoa

William Ochoaafter some first dates in the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, in which he was the focus of criticism from the fans of the Águilas del América for the poor results that led to the dismissal of coach Santiago Solari, he stringed together eight games in which they barely converted a goal.

The last five with Azulcrema in the first division competition (Chivas de Guadalajara, Deportivo Toluca, Club Necaxa, Bravos de Juárez and Xolos de Tijuana) and the last three commitments of the Mexican National Team in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (United States, Honduras and El Salvador).

From there, the discussion among the fans about whether or not Guillermo Ochoa is part of the best goalkeepers in the history of the Águilas del América was re-installed. For some there are no doubts, while others are not so sure. But the one that does seem to be defined is the legend of the Nido goal: Héctor Miguel Zelada.

The Argentine, with a retweet, externalized his thought. It turns out that as part of an interaction for the International Goalkeeper’s Day that was last April 14, the account @lupeaguila wrote “That position of best goalkeeper is too big for the eighth strainer”phrase to which the Cabezón subscribed with the option offered by the social network. Could it have escaped her or did she really want to divulge what she thinks of Memo?

What channel to watch America vs. Leon for Liga MX?

Fernando Ortiz’s Águilas del América will face the cast of Club León commanded by Ariel Holan next Wednesday, April 20, starting at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico, in one of the matches corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the MX League. It can be seen live and direct through the TUDN screen.

