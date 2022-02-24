Hedge Fund Report Says Bitcoin Price Is “In a Relatively Cheap Place”

A lot of attention has been paid to the performance of the stock and crypto markets over the last two years as the trillions of dollars that have been printed since the start of the Covid pandemic have driven new all-time highs, but now analysts are making sound the alarm more and more about the warning signs coming from the debt market.

Despite keeping interest rates at record lows, the cracks in the system have become more apparent as US Treasury yields “have risen sharply”according to market analyst Dylan LeClair, who has published the graph below showing the increase.

US Treasury bond yields by duration. Source: Twitter

LeClair said:

“Since November, yields have risen dramatically: bond investors have started to realize that, with inflation at 40-year highs, they are sitting on contracts timed to decrease their purchasing power.”

This development marks a first for US debt markets, as noted in Pantera Capital’s February letter to investors, stating that “there has never been a time in history with inflation 7.5% yoy and Fed funds at ZERO”.

Things get even worse when you look at real rates, or the interest rate gesture after inflation, which Pantera Capital indicated that it is “at a negative 5.52%, a minimum of 50 years.”

Capital Panther said:

“The Fed’s manipulation of the US mortgage and Treasury bond market is so extreme that it is now overvalued by $15 TRILLION (relative to the 50-year median real rate).”

Overvaluation of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Source: Panther Capital

At the same time that Treasury bond yields have been rising, the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have fallen steadily, with BTC now down more than 45% since Nov. 10.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Declines in the cryptocurrency market have so far been highly correlated with traditional markets, as Pantera Capital notes.but that could change soon, as “cryptocurrencies tend to be correlated with them for a period of about 70 days, that is, a little over two months, and then they start to break their correlation.”

According to the Pantera report:

“And so we believe that in the next few weeks, cryptocurrencies are going to basically decouple from traditional markets and start trading on their own again.”

The rate hike will be good for Bitcoin

Despite the weakness seen in BTC since talk of raising interest rates began, the situation could improve soon according to Pantera Capital, which warned that “10-year interest rates are going to triple – from 1.34 % to something like 4-5%.”

Based on the well-known saying of “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful”, this could be the right time to accumulate BTC because its “four-year return is at the low end of its historical range ” according to Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital, who public the chart below suggesting that Bitcoin “looks cheap” and “doesn’t look overvalued”.

Bitcoin price trend vs. 4-year returns.

morehead said:

“Once people have a little time to think about this, they’re going to realize that if you look at all the different asset classes, blockchain is the best relative asset class in a rising interest rate environment.” .

When it comes to a timeline for recovery, Morehead suggested the turnaround could come sooner than many expect and be just a matter of “weeks to a couple of months until we’re coming up strong.”

morehead said:

“We are quite bullish on the market, and we think prices are in a relatively cheap place.”

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.722 trillion and the dominance ratio of Bitcoin is 41.6%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

