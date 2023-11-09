Hedgehog populations in the Canary Islands harbor zoonotic microsporidia

Microsporidia are obligate intracellular parasites, they are spore-forming and phylogenetically belong to the fungal kingdom. Seventeen species have been described as pathogenic microsporidia in humans.especially in immunocompromised individuals, including Enterocytozoon bienusii and gender Encephalitozoon They occur most frequently.

Enterocytozoon bienusii It is divided into 11 phylogenetic groups. Group 1 and group 2 are considered zoonotic, while the remaining groups (3–11) are considered host-specific. In Encephalitozoon cuniculiFour genotypes (I–IV) have been described, all of which have been confirmed to have zoonotic potential.

Transmission of spores can occur through consumption of contaminated food and water, inhalation of contaminated aerosols, contact with infected animals (zoonotic transmission) or people (anthroponotic transmission). Zoonotic transmission is supported by the identification of similar genotypes in humans and animals,

in spain, E. Bieneussi It has been described as the most common etiological agent of intestinal microsporidiosis in patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) as well as in patients without HIV.

Microsporidia in wild animals

Microsporidia have been found worldwide in a variety of hosts, including livestock, companion animals, and wildlife, but Little is known about Microsporidia infection in hedgehogs.,

In the Canary Islands, the only recorded species of hedgehog is the Moorish hedgehog (atelarix algiers), a species introduced from northwest Africa. The distribution of this mammal in Spain includes the Iberian Peninsula., Balearic and Canary IslandsApart from Ceuta and Melilla.

Epidemiological data on microsporidia infection in the fauna of this archipelago are scarce and there are no data on A Algiers As a host for these parasites. Therefore, an act done by Pilar Foronda, edgar baez gonzalez And Nestor Abreu Acosta from the University of La Laguna, the purpose of which was Investigate the prevalence and identification of microsporidia in fecal samples of hedgehogs in the Canary Islands,

From December 2020 to September 2021, a total of 36 fecal samples were collected from naturally dead hedgehogs from Tenerife and Gran Canaria. All samples under microscopic analysis showed structures consistent with spores (100%), of which 61.1% (22/36) were amplified by polymerase chain reaction or PCR.

It was discovered after genetic sequencing Enterocytozoon bienusii In 47.2% (17/36) of samples, two new genotypes (AAE1 and AAE2) were identified, An indeterminate species was subsequently discovered. in 8.3% (3/36) and Encephalitozoon cuniculi Genotype I in 5.6% (2/36) of samples.

Therefore, “this study The first report of Microsporidia species has been made in atelarix algiers Whole world“Highlights the high prevalence of zoonotic species.”

Considering the high prevalence of the genotype of E. Bieneussi With zoonotic potential, the authors believe that “Veterinary control measures should be implemented to detect this pathogenGiven that hedgehogs are kept as pets in the Canary Islands it may represent a risk to children who are more susceptible to microsporidiosis.

Despite the “limited number of cases” E. cuniculi The zoonotic risk “should not be underestimated” as symptomatic cases have been reported in humans, the study found.

In short, “zoonotic genotypes of microsporidia pathogenic to humans circulate in island organisms, which poses a threat to public health,

Zoonotic Bacteria in Hedgehogs

Another study conducted in the Canary Islands focused on Analyze the pathogens present in hedgehog feces and causing diarrhea in humans,

The research analyzed a total of 45 stool samples obtained on the island of Tenerife. Out of the total analysis, 42 of the samples presented at least one of the diarrhea-causing pathogens studied, The prevalence of four bacteria stands out: Escherichia coli enteropathogenic (71.11%), Salmonella (66.67%), clostridioides difficile (33.33%) and Campylobacter.sp, (22.22%), all of which are widely distributed throughout Tenerife. Other pathogens were also found such as Cryptosporidium sp, And e coli Enterotoxigenic in 6.66% animals, Shigella And e coli enteroinvasive in 4.44%, and norovirus, plesiomonas shigelloides And Vibrio sp, At 2.22%.

Similarly, of the hedgehogs analyzed, only 26.66% had a single pathogen, while the others showed co-infection. 24.44% of animals had two pathogens, 31.11% had three and 11.11% had four or more.