heeled ankle boots like Paola Marella

The weekend is approaching, the December bridge and the Christmas holidays and what do we dream of most now? Traveling, leaving the city for a few days and reaching a pampering place. Paola Marella, in one shot, Instagram shows us the perfect travel look for a (chic) ​​Christmas getaway. Ok, the high ankle boots they are probably not the first garment we would think of wearing to take a car / train / plane but they are the perfect accessory if we have to be on point as soon as you arrive at your destination. If Cameron Diaz in the film Love does not go on vacation she managed to reach the snowy cottage in Surrey on foot with spiked pumps, nothing scares us. Especially if the boots are chocolate shades, an absolute trend for Winter 2021 shoes.

Paola Marella wore a pair of brown ankle boots with a comfortable and cool block heel, the square toe (seasonal trend alert) joins the sporty chic version of the boot: the black side elastic that helps the fit and makes this accessory a real passepartout. The presenter and architect chooses to combine them with an easily replicable day look, a styling played on neutral nuances and essential cold-season garments. Paola Marella wore a pair of high-waisted cream trousers characterized by an elegant crease that runs along the entire leg and gives a chic allure to the total look, paired them with a turtleneck sweater ton sur ton, wool jacket and double face scarf in earth colors. To complete the look, a handbag in the shade of ocher to give light to the whole outfit.

But how to wear Paola Marella’s brown ankle boots? Perfect to combine with masculine trousers with pleats in the greedy palette of Autumn (caramel, chocolate, biscuit), the heeled shoe will peek out from the hem and it will be the chic detail that will make the difference. The advice we want to give you is to avoid combining ankle boots with skirts and dresses that are too short, because the block heel and the ankle fit will cut off the height, not highlighting the clothes worn. Instead, opt for long dresses and skirts and ankle boots will become your best ally. Word of Paola Marella.

