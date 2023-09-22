Heidi Klum admits she loves putting her breasts ‘on display’ – and reveals her unique nicknames for both of her breasts

Heidi Klum has admitted in a highly revealing interview that she likes to put her breasts “on display”.

In the chat, 50-year-old Heidi also revealed the unique nicknames for her breasts.

Heidi Klum reveals she nicknamed her breasts Hans and Franz in a new interview Credit: Instagram

The America’s Got Talent star admitted she loves putting her breasts ‘on good display for Hans and Franz’. Credit: Instagram/HeidiClam

The America’s Got Talent judge confessed to People that she enjoys wearing sequin dresses on the show.

The German model shared: “When I do AGT, most of the time I sit behind a desk. So it’s really from the waist up.

“So I look here for anything that might be interesting.”

During the spicy interview, she pointed to her breasts – “Hans and Franz.”

Heidi added: “I love the good performances of Hans and Franz.

“But it’s usually something with sequins or a glittery texture.”

She added: “I love big earrings or doing different things with my hair. Sofia Vergara and I have a good beauty and fashion relationship.”

Heidi concluded: “Last week, she was in yellow, and I was in red, and people made ketchup and mustard memes.”

The TV star’s feature-length feature was revealed when NBC announced her latest project on Thursday, September 22.

fantasy league

Heidi joins fellow AGT judges Simon Cowell, 63, and Howie Mandel, 67, on the new series called America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

However, Modern Family actress Sofia will not be one of the panelists.

She was replaced by former Spice Girls singer Mel B, 48, who previously served as a judge on the talent competition show from 2013 to 2018.

Terry Crews, 55, will also return as host.

During the competition series the judges will choose a roster of their favorite acts.

Throughout the season, the judges will help their chosen acts in hopes of being crowned the winner of the Fantasy League Series.

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League will begin airing in 2024.

Fantasy League is one of the upcoming projects that the blonde beauty has announced.

new projects

Before the live talent show began on Wednesday, September 20, the blonde hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

The Project Runway alum revealed two major updates about her latest projects.

A follower asked: “Are you going to record a song?”

Heidi confirmed that she had recorded her single and cheered: “Oh my God! Yes, I did! I’ve recorded a song, and it’s coming soon!”

Another fan asked: “Milan Fashion Week?”

In response, the star hinted at her mysterious television project: “I would love to go to Milan Fashion Week, but I’m actually starting a new TV show tomorrow.”

This star isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body Credit: Splash

Heidi recently revealed that she has joined the roster of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League Credit: Getty