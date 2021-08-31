Heidi Klum cuddles her daughter Leni, the new generations enchant Venice (On Tuesday 31 August 2021) New stars light up Venice. In addition to Deva Cassel, who mesmerized the photographers alongside her little sister Léonie and her mother Monica Bellucci, the lagoon crowned Leni Klum, 17, eldest daughter of supermodel Heidi, who – just like her French peer – walked for the presentation Haute Couture by Dolce & Gabbana, in front of the Loggiato of the Doge’s Palace.

Read on vanityfair

Advertising





tudifrudi : Leni Klum the daughter of Heidi Klum? Leni Klum Nathan Falco’s sister, if anything. – GossipItalia3 : Leni Klum parades in Venice and publishes a photo with her mother Heidi: she is her clone #gossipitalianews – Alessandrs_ : Seeing a brand like Dolce & Gabbana show Heidi Klum’s daughter (who doesn’t even know how to stand) on a walkway… – zazoomblog : Heidi Klum and her glamorous look for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice – #Heidi #glamour # Dolce & Gabbana… – state of the south : Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and Deva Cassel at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice –

Latest News from the network: Heidi Klum Deva Cassel walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana: the young model was in Venice with her mother Monica Bellucci … you could see those of Helen Mirren, Vin Diesel, Christian Bale, Zoe Saldana, Puff Daddy, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Bosworth, Bianca Balti, Heidi Klum and Monica Bellucci. Own …

She walked in Venice for Dolce and Gabbana: she is the daughter of the famous actress She did not walk alone: ​​the daughters of rapper and producer Puff Daddy, D’Lila Star, Jessie James and Chanche, the daughter of Heidi Klum, Leni, and Christian Bale’s daughter Emmaline. …

Heidi Klum cuddles her daughter Leni, the new generations enchant Venice Vanity Fair Italy Loading... Advertisements Leni Klum parades in Venice and publishes a photo with her mother Heidi: she is her clone Heidi Klum daughter: Dolce & Gabbana in Venice has chosen the daughters of the models to present its latest creations. Lena Klum and Deva Cassel were gorgeous …

The Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice in 10 unforgettable moments Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Venice: between carnival inspirations, architectural details and many guests from JLo to Deva Cassel.









Heidi Klum







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Heidi Klum





