Heidi Klum defends her controversial lingerie photoshoot with teenage daughter

The 49-year-old supermodel faced backlash after her Intimissimi campaign.

Heidi Klum has defended her decision to strip down to lingerie with her 19-year-old daughter, claiming they have a “beautiful relationship”.

Heidi and Lenny posed up a storm in a photoshoot for lingerie brand Intimisi earlier this year in May and received a critical response from fans.

It was reported at the time that the photoshoot faced some criticism, similar to previous posts by the pair promoting lingerie. Criticism of the collaboration also included that it was “inappropriate”.

The most recent photos are said to have prompted one person to comment on social media that it looked “weird”, while another person reportedly suggested earlier this year that if they were Heidi Had they been, they would have “felt embarrassed and sad”.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Heidi said that she enjoyed working with her daughter because it was “fun” to watch her daughter become comfortable in her own skin.

The supermodel has now addressed the comments and she told the outlet: “It’s been fun shooting together. Doing photoshoots together with her and just seeing how comfortable and relaxed she is with me even when we’re shooting underwear. Is comfortable.” something like that.”

The star also said that she loves that she has this “beautiful relationship” with her daughter. Leni herself previously addressed the criticism, telling PageSix: “I’m overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom.