Heidi Klum says I’m more relaxed about my appearance Entertainment

Heidi Klum has become “more carefree” about her appearance in recent years.
The 50-year-old star used to be obsessed with her looks at the height of her modeling career, but since meeting her husband Tom Kaulitz, Heidi has taken a different attitude.
Heidi – who has been married to Tom since 2019 – told StyleWatch: “I think he’s super handsome, and right now he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m a little fat.’ To be honest, I actually like it when he’s a little irritable. I’m 50. I don’t want him to be 34 and tired. I don’t want someone who worries about his muscles all day long. Do.
“To me it’s manly when there’s something…extra.”
Since our first meeting, Heidi has also become more confident about her figure.
She shared: “When he met me, he said, ‘You can always eat a little more.’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I think looking back, I was a lot skinnier than I am today.
“When you’re a model… I think I was working hard. I was running outside, jogging and doing all this. Over the years, and especially since I met him , I’m just more relaxed.”
Heidi became a global star in 1998, when she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
The model liked appearing on magazine covers for winning the lottery.
She said, “That phone call when I found out I was on the cover, it was like someone winning $20 million in the lottery. Because at that time, without social media, I think the number was, like, 55 million. Reader or something. I could really feel that reach too.
“I’ll go to a restaurant, and people will suddenly say, ‘This is the girl from Sports Illustrated.’ It was really this big bouncing board for me that took me to the next step in my career.”