Zendaya and Tom Holland They are one of the favorite couples of the show that have earned the affection and admiration of all for their love so real and beautiful.

The couple has more than 5 years of relationship, and they have tried to keep everything as discreet as possible, until finally last year they were seen together and from that moment they no longer hide their love.

Zendaya and Tom Holland prove their love is real and they are the most romantic together, and in recent months they have shown that they have a lot of fun together, on trips, vacations, walking, or dining in a restaurant.

They are both the same age but not the same height, and she is taller than him, since the actress measures 1.77 and the protagonist of Spiderman 1.69.

Zendaya and Tom Holland prove that the height difference is not a problem

Zendaya and Tom Holland make it clear that the height difference is not a problem, and break the myth that men have to be taller than women.

And it is that when there is love, age, status, much less height, does not matter, and they prove it by being happy and in love.

The couple he holds hands with no problem, they kiss and hug with the same love, and many times even Zendaya is the one who takes him by the waist or puts her hand on his back and it’s fine.





Also, Zendaya keeps wearing heels to try to look up to Tom, as many women have done when they have a boyfriend lower due to societal pressures.

On the contrary, when it is an event or they go out and she wants to wear heels, she does, regardless of the fact that she looks much taller than Tom, and they show that they are the most adorable and tender boyfriends.



