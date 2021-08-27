News

Mila Kunis: height, life and films of the beloved actress

Mila Kunis: height, life and films of the beloved actress

Mila Kunis in Manhattan in 2018 – Credit: Agenzia Fotogramma

CELEBRITY

April 23, 2021

from Angela Pirri

Mila Kunis is a Ukrainian-born actress, also known for being the wife of actor Ashton Kutcher

Biography

Mila was born in 1983 (36 years old) and tall 163 centimeters.

AND considered among women more sexy of the world. In 1991 he emigrated with his family to the United States where he settled permanently and when he was only 9 he began studying acting. The first real chance comes only 14 years when he lands on television with a role in the series “That ’70s Show”, becoming famous to the public.

Later we will see her act in others as well series famous including “Walker Texas Ranger”, “Seventh Heaven” and “Baywatch”. Another major breakthrough comes in 2010 when he gets a role in the film “The black swan” thanks to which he will obtain the Marcello Mastroianni Prize at the Venice Film Festival. Other famous films in which he stars are: “Friends of the bed”, “The great and powerful Oz”, “Jupiter – The fate of the universe”, “Bad Moms” and “Bad Moms 2”. In 2021 he is among the protagonists of the film “Breaking News in Yuba County” released last February.

Private life

As for private life, before the current relationship, the actress had one history important with the actor Macaulay Culkin, which lasted from 2002 to 2011. Since 2012 she has been engaged with the actor Ashton Kutcher who married in 2015 to Hollywood. The couple had two children, born respectively in 2014 and 2016.

