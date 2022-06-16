Heineken® Canada invites internationally acclaimed DJ Alesso to Montreal for the return of the Formula 1® AWS Grand Prix of Canada

The Grand Prix weekend is one of the most anticipated sporting events in Canadabut this event has always been much more than a race, because of the atmosphere, the vie de Nuit and the anticipation surrounding it. After two long years of waiting, Heineken® has put everything in place in Montreal for the return of this Canadian summer staple thanks to these memorable events and its offer of electrifying performances. After his recent single “Words” in collaboration with Zara LarsonDJ Alesso will take to the track to close this weekend full of epic Heineken® experiences.

“Heineken® knows how important the return of the AWS Grand Prix of Canada 2022 Formula 1® will be special for fans and for the city of Montreal, and wishes to mark the occasion by offering unforgettable events and experiences,” said Laurent Delmouly, General Manager for Heineken® at Canada. “Even if you’re not an F1® fan, you’ll find events to interest you during the Grand Prix weekend, whether it’s Alesso’s live performance or the after-party epic. »

In order to catch the Alesso show after the podium celebrations, Montreal residents can monitor the Heineken® social pages Canada for a chance to win exclusive tickets to the internationally renowned DJ’s performance!

