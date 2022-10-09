Heinous California Family Crime: Authorities Arrest Brother of Murder Suspect

San Francisco – The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and murder of an 8-month-old baby girl, her parents and an uncle, has been arrested on suspicion of helping his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday.

Alberto Salgado, 41, was taken into custody late Thursday and charged with criminal conspiracy, accessory and destruction of evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was booked into the Merced County jail, the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held. on charges of kidnapping and murder. It was unclear if either brother had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote part of the San Joaquin Valley, the agricultural heartland of California.

Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who attempted suicide a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated on Thursday. Press.

The man was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

Warnke had said detectives were also looking for a person of interest believed to be his accomplice.

Relatives of the victims and members of the Punjab Sikh community, meanwhile, were shocked by the killings.

At a vigil Thursday night in downtown Merced, hundreds of people held lighted candles and formed a circle around enlarged photos of the victims. Religious leaders of different faiths opened the ceremony with prayers for the family, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

Tonight the community came together and showed the Singh family that ‘we are here with you and we will be here with you as long as you need us, and we will remember the names of those we lost,’” family friend Priya Lakireddy told the newspaper.

The city of Merced, where the family lived and ran their trucking business, will hold nightly vigils in his memory through Sunday.

The eldest Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with a firearm in Merced County, attempted fraudulent arrest, and attempt to impede or dissuade a victim or witness. Sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case, he was released in 2015 and paroled three years later, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the department said.

Salgado’s relatives contacted authorities and told them that he had admitted his involvement in the kidnapping, Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday. Salgado attempted to take his own life before police arrived at a home in Atwater — where an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used after the kidnapping — about 9 miles north of Merced.

Efforts to contact Salgado’s family were unsuccessful on Friday.

The victims were Punjabi Sikhs, a community that has a significant presence in the transportation business in central California, where many of them drive trucks, own trucking companies or other businesses associated with transportation.

Public records show the family owns Unison Trucking Inc. and relatives said they had opened an office in recent weeks in a parking lot the Singh brothers also operated. The feud with Salgado dates back a year, the sheriff said, and “got pretty nasty” over text messages or emails. Other details about Salgado’s employment and the nature of the dispute were not immediately available.

Warnke said he believes the family was killed an hour after the kidnapping Monday morning, when they were taken at gunpoint from their business. Their bodies were found near the town of Dos Palos, about 50 kilometers south of Merced.

On Thursday, Warnke declined to discuss the status of the adult remains in the orchard, but said it was unclear how the baby died. Warnke said the girl was the only one without any visible trauma and that she will undergo an autopsy.

Surveillance video showed the suspect – later identified as Salgado – leading the Singh brothers, who had their hands tied behind their backs, into the back seat of Amandeep Singh’s truck. He led the brothers out and returned several minutes later.

The suspect then returned to the business office trailer and led Jasleen Kaur, who was carrying her baby, out and into the truck before the suspect took them away shortly before 9:30 p.m. morning.

Hours later, firefighters found Amandeep Singh’s truck on fire Monday in the town of Winton, 10 miles north of Merced.

Police officers went to Amandeep Singh’s home, where a family member attempted to contact him and the couple. Unable to contact his relatives, they called the sheriff’s office to report him missing. They were probably already dead.