Heinz Marz Edition: here is the ketchup with tomatoes grown in Martian conditions

There is water on Mars and someday there will also be ketchup. We do not know if Elon Musk’s plans for a human colonization of Mars will fully come true, nor exactly when. But that vision predicts that very soon the Martian colonies will go out on their own and begin farming the Red Planet. To see a Martian sauce, however, you won’t have to wait for that moment. Heinz, the famous US agri-food company founded in 1869, has in fact unveiled its ketchup “Marz Edition” product using the same tomatoes as always, but growing them in an environment that simulates Martian conditions. A ketchup of the other world, in short, but still got into this.

The Heinz Tomato Ketchup Marz Edition it is not intended to become a commercial product (at least not for now). It is a’an operation that intertwines marketing and science, with the aim of understanding how to grow high quality ketchup tomatoes even in a difficult context like the Martian one. With applications, therefore, that in the future could all be terrestrial even before sidereal: if it is possible to obtain ketchup from the Red Planet, then even the driest areas of the Earth could be made productive with the right approach and the right technologies. Heinz collaborated with a team of 14 astrobiologists from the Aldrin Space Institute with which he reproduced the Martian conditions of the soil, temperature and water, selected the seeds and studied the most suitable agricultural techniques to obtain the final result.





The aim was not only to obtain a bottle of ketchup, but to obtain a ketchup capable of successfully passing Heinz quality control, without compromising on taste: a mission that ultimately succeeded. It certainly seems to be the ideal sauce for the Tacos of astronauts on the ISS (curiosity on the sidelines: Heinz products have been really present on the International Space Station for years).

Dr. Andrew Palmer, leading the team of scientists who followed the project, presented for scientific publication the first of three articles describing the work done with Heinz, and commented on the meaning of the operation:

Before now, most efforts to discover ways to grow in simulated conditions on Mars were short-term plant growth studies. What this project has done is look at long-term food harvesting.

Getting a crop of quality enough to become Heinz Tomato Ketchup was the result we wanted and we achieved it. Working with Heinz’s “Tomato Masters” has allowed us to see what the possibilities are for long-term food production beyond the earthly horizon.