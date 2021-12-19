Heiress killed, the case reopens after 30 years. The gardener gets the process reviewed

He has been free for twenty-three years, but for thirty years he has lived with what he considers a terrible injustice: that of being considered a murderer by the law. Now for Omar Raddad there is a glimmer: a French court has decided to open new investigations into the death of the heiress Ghislaine Marchal, of which the man, a gardener of Moroccan origin, has always proclaimed himself innocent. This is a historic decision, very rare in France and which constitutes a new, perhaps full-bodied chapter in one of the news stories that most fascinated French public opinion in the post-war period.

It all began on June 24, 1991, when Marchal, the 65-year-old widow of a wealthy businessman, was found dead in the cellar of her villa called La Chamade in Mougins near Grasse, between Provence and the Alps. The death dates back to the day. first and immediately we understand that it is a murder. The woman was hit hard in many parts of her body and has horrific cuts everywhere. No break-ins, the impression that Ghislaine was surprised by someone she knew. For this reason, and for the writing drawn with blood found a few meters from the body, Omar m’a tuer (“Omar killed me” written in an ungrammatical way, the correct version would have been Omar m’a tuée) will be accused of the murder the gardener of the villa, Omar Raddad, in his thirties. He will end up sentenced in 1994 to 18 years in prison, the sentence then reduced to four years and eight months following the partial pardon granted by the then President of the Republic Jacques Chirac at the request of the King of Morocco Hassan II. Raddad is released from jail in 1998, relieved but not satisfied.

In fact, he continues to pretend to be exonerated, grace does not appease him, does not make him an innocent as he guarantees to be. He repeatedly asks for a review of the trial but in vain, despite the fact that many in France support him, believing that the investigations have been messed up and polluted by prejudice.

Then the turning point, thanks to a law of 2014 that makes the criteria for obtaining the revision of a process more flexible and thanks to the progress of science. The expert opinion of a genetics expert who found the presence on the writing of 35 traces of a male DNA not belonging to the gardener, which dates back to the time of the facts, was decisive. According to the defense of man, it is plausible that the genetic traces were left by the author of the inscription, perhaps an attempt at misdirection, which was successful for thirty years. “A real hope,” says the gardener. A profession in which patience makes everything flourish, even the truth.