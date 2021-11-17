Sports

Heirs of the African Cup of Nations, the current playing time cannot be enough

From Manolas to Petagna there is an army of footballers who will have to put minutes in their legs when there is the Africa Cup of Nations.

Football Naples – At what point is Napoli running in ahead of the Africa Cup? Luciano Spalletti is not the type who likes to feel sorry for himself but he is aware of having to face the absences of Kalidou Koulibaly, André Frank Zambo Anguissa and Victor Osimhen in the best possible way. From Inter-Napoli onwards, the coach will necessarily have to raise the minutes of those who will be called not to regret these three pillars. The technical staff has already drawn up a sort of mini program already in unsuspecting times to get prepared for the so-called ‘cleaver of Africa’. Spalletti’s plans have so far been overturned by injuries and other setbacks that have not allowed those who will have to carry Napoli on their shoulders between January and February to reach a reasonable amount of time.

Injuries and clear technical choices, the minutes of the <i> heirs </i> of the Africa Cup cannot be enough” src=”https://imgresizer.eurosport.com/unsafe/1200×0/filters:format(jpeg):focal(1411×536:1413×534)/origin-imgresizer.eurosport.com/2021/09/26/3227296-66063188-2560-1440.jpg”/><figcaption>Luciano Spalletti</figcaption></figure> <h2>Minutaggio Napoli defense</h2> <p>Let’s start with the defense, where <strong>Kostas Manolas and Juan Jesus will inevitably be the first choices with the departure of Koulibaly for the commitments of the Cup.</strong> <strong>The Greek, between technical choices and an injury that kept him out for more than a month, has collected six races for a total of 474 ‘</strong>. Yesterday he returned to work in a group and, perhaps already in the Europa League, he could start putting minutes in his legs to be ready in the future. <strong>The situation of the Brazilian is different, with 297 ‘assets divided into 7 games.</strong></p> <!-- WP QUADS Content Ad Plugin v. 2.0.34 --> <div class=
In midfield it is bad luck to stop the couples game for a while. Spalletti found himself Demme practically almost four months between the rupture of the medial collateral of the knee in Dimaro up to the positivity at Covid. Till now the Italian-German only played for 192 minutes. Lobotka is no better, the Slovakian has also been stopped for a month but he has 205 assets under his belt, however, the result of only 3 seasonal matches. In attack, the situation should have a sort of acceleration because Mertens and Petagna today still have a low playing time. The Belgian, after having skipped practically three months and returning to full capacity in October, did 8 races for a total of 202 '. It's not really a lot but his physical condition will certainly have an important turning point from Inter-Napoli onwards. The gentle giant Andrea has 13 appearances for 232 '. He, a little longer than his colleague Mertens, would need more minutes to find the right condition having an important physical structure. From San Siro onwards we enter the key month for the championship but also for the heirs of the African Cup. Spalletti is called to give heavy minutes to those who have to give him their mind and heart between January and February.

