Heirs of the African Cup of Nations, the current playing time cannot be enough

Football Naples – At what point is Napoli running in ahead of the Africa Cup? Luciano Spalletti is not the type who likes to feel sorry for himself but he is aware of having to face the absences of Kalidou Koulibaly, André Frank Zambo Anguissa and Victor Osimhen in the best possible way. From Inter-Napoli onwards, the coach will necessarily have to raise the minutes of those who will be called not to regret these three pillars. The technical staff has already drawn up a sort of mini program already in unsuspecting times to get prepared for the so-called ‘cleaver of Africa’. Spalletti’s plans have so far been overturned by injuries and other setbacks that have not allowed those who will have to carry Napoli on their shoulders between January and February to reach a reasonable amount of time.