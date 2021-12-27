Helbiz Live will broadcast the Globe Soccer Awards live

MILAN – Helbiz , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on the Nasdaq , today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media (the division Average of the group Helbiz ) And GS Awards for the acquisition of rights for the transmission of Globe Soccer Awards in Italy , USE and rest of the world (excluding MENA And Africa ), broadcast on Helbiz Live on December 27 live and on demand in the following days. Also, the group Helbiz was selected as Gold Sponsor of the Globe Soccer Awards , together with prestigious international industrial brands.

THE Globe Soccer Awards are among the most exclusive and renowned football awards, awarded annually by the organization Globe Soccer . To frame the twelfth edition, which celebrates the return to football activities around the world in the second year of the pandemic, the Armani Pavilion at the Armani Hotel from Dubai , located inside the Burj Khalifa , skyscraper symbol of a city projected towards the future. The best athletes and winning teams of the 2021 will be chosen by a jury of experts and enthusiasts from all over the world, who will help select the finalists by expressing their preference through the official website of the Globe Soccer Awards , and who will be able to follow the award ceremony live on Helbiz Live . The voting of the fans will close today 21 December, and those of the jury will follow in the coming days.

The contents will be available on demand

Under the agreement, Helbiz Live, the innovative platform OCT for streaming sports and entertainment content managed by Helbiz Media, will broadcast live from Dubai the award ceremony of the Globe Soccer Awards, on December 27, in Italy, USE and rest of the world (excluding MENA And Africa). The contents will then be available on demand on Helbiz Live for 60 days. Helbiz it will also be among the prestigious ones Gold Sponsors of the event. Helbiz Live thus offers all subscribers access to one of the most important annual events in the football world, expanding its content offering to meet the needs and passions of its subscribers and broadcasting live and on demand Globe Soccer Awards all over the world.

The happiness of the CEOs of Helbiz and Globe Soccer

“Helbiz Live is enriched with new international football events, expanding the schedule with further direct and prestigious contents“, he has declared Matteo Mammì, CEO from Helbiz Media. “THE Globe Soccer Awards they are followed all over the world and for years they have established themselves as an event of strong appeal for both enthusiasts and professionals. I am sure it will be a very welcome appointment for our users during the holidays in Christmas. ” “We are proud to partner with Helbiz Live and expand the reach of Dubai Globe Soccer Awards to multiple continents“, commented Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of the Globe Soccer Awards. “With this partnership, we hope to celebrate sport with fans around the world and to grow our community, also involving it through our platforms.“