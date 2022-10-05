Held in check by Benfica, PSG loses Messi and Mendes to injuries!

Bad evening for Paris-Saint-Germain! The capital club, which moved on the lawn of Benfica Lisbon as part of the third day of the Champions League, was held in check by the Lisbon club. Nuno Mendes also had to give up his place on the hour mark, suffering from a strain in the back of the thigh. For his part, Lionel Messi came out during the last minutes of play before talking at length with the medical staff and returning to the locker room…

Messi and Donnarumma put on a show…

Benfica quickly took over the game, largely dominating Paris-Saint-Germain in the first quarter of an hour. From the ninth minute of play, Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced to pull off a high-class save from the foot in front of Gonçalo Ramos. A few moments later, David Neres was very close to opening the scoring on his foray into the penalty area but once again came up against an Italian goalkeeper on fire! In the 22nd minute of play, the MNM got angry and decided to cool down the entire Stade de la Luz.

Lionel Messi, at conception, finds Kylian Mbappé, who serves Neymar Jr. The number 10 hands it over to La Pulga, who rolls up his ball in first intention from the entrance to the area. It hit the mark for Parisians who score totally against the course of the game. PSG then reverses the trend but fails to make the break.

… a twist of fate punishes the Parisians

The Eagles let the storm pass and gradually recover their encounter. In the 40th minute of play, Neymar and the Parisians want to come out cleanly from behind but lose the ball in their 30 meters. Enzo Fernandez is found on the left side and crosses in the direction of Gonçalo Ramos, who fails to cut the trajectory of the ball. Unfortunately, Danilo Pereira touches the leather and deflects it into his own cages. Logical 1-1 after a big first period.

In the second half, the Parisians seem much better back and touch the bar from the first seconds of play. Nuno Mendes finds Achraf Hakimi on a cross, who does not manage to shoot properly. The ball returns to the area on Neymar Jr, who controls before attempting a powerful left scissor which crashes into the Portuguese crossbar. At the hour of play, Achraf Hakimi, again him, stumbles on the doorman of Benfica. A few minutes later, Nuno Mendes had to give up his place due to injury. At the end of the match, Lionel Messi was also forced to give up his place due to injury… A match to forget for PSG, who can however greatly thank a Gianluigi Donnarumma XXL this Wednesday evening!