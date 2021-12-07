Held in the Emirates, the weekend will be Saturday and Sunday

New working hours – The news was reported by the Emirati news agency Wam, noting that the decision “applies to federal government entities and is accompanied by new working hours, with working days from Monday to Thursday starting at 7.30 and ending at 15.30, on Fridays from 7.30 to 12”. On Friday prayers will be held from 1.15pm and government employees will be able to agree to work from home and organize hours flexibly. The UAE is the first country in the world to introduce one working week of less than five days.

The weekend – In most Arab countries, the weekend is from Friday to Saturday. The federation that brings together seven emirates will become the only Gulf country with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, a decision that will allow it to align itself with most countries outside the Arab world. “This long weekend is part of the UAE government’s efforts to improve the work-life balance (…) and to increase the country’s economic competitiveness performance,” the agency said. The “national work week” will be mandatory for the public sector from January.