Helen Mirren “begged” Vin Diesel for his role in ‘Fast & Furious’

Helen Mirren has said that she “begged” Vin Diesel for a role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The actress debuted in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious as Queenie, the mother of Deckard (Jason Statham), Owen (Luke Evans), and Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby), and went on to star in the 2019 spinoff Hobbs And Shaw, as well as Fast & Furious 9.

In a new interview, Mirren, a self-confessed car lover, said she had begged Diesel – who plays Dominic Toretto in the hit franchise – to help her get the part.

“I didn’t ask him, I begged him,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think I was at a function and he was there, and I was introduced to him. And I had no shame: ‘Oh, God, I would love to be in a of his movies! Please let me be in it.’

“And then Vin, in that beautiful, deep voice of his, said, ‘I’ll see what I can do,’ and he did it for me. He found this great little role for me, which was perfect. I’ve never done anything like that, one of those great movies. And, in my vanity, I loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car.”

This is not the first time that Mirren has praised Diesel’s “beautiful voice”. Last year, she told Entertainment Weekly: “You’re in very safe and loving hands when you’re on Fast and Furious. It was great being in a very small space with Vin Diesel for a long time. I loved every minute of it.

“It was great, hearing that beautiful, soft brown velvet voice very, very close, because we were crushed together. I love her voice. She has the best voice in the world.”

On her relationship with Diesel, Mirren added: “It’s a completely natural chemistry. It was there from the beginning of my first meeting with Vin.

“And I adored him immediately, and he’s always been so nice and charming to me. So he was there from the beginning, and it’s so weird. It doesn’t make any sense on any level, but that’s the weird thing about chemistry, isn’t it? Never.” there’s an explanation for it. It’s one of those things that happens.”

On the other hand, Mirren is set to play a villain in the upcoming sequel to Shazam!

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods will see the actor take on the role of Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, in DC’s upcoming sequel.